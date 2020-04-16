KUWK: Kourtney Kardashian shoots another person who disapproves of her son's long hair!

Kourtney Kardashian is tired of people always criticizing her for letting her son Reign wear long hair. As fans know, the youngest son of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has beautiful, long, blonde locks, but many people on social media always complain about it just because he's a boy.

That said, the mother of three often defends herself and this time was no different.

The 5-year-old boy was once again embarrassed by a critic and the Kardashian was quick to respond.

It all started with an enemy commenting on Kourtney's Easter presentation he posted on his IG account.

The post included a clip with the boy, and instead of talking about the cuteness, someone wrote, "Bruh cut her son's hair … smh …"

It didn't take long for Kourtney to return, responding with: "The most beautiful hair in the world, anyone who says otherwise ABCDEFG."

The alphabet part of her comment is actually one of her iconic phrases that was also used to win an argument, at the time, with her children's father, Scott Disick!

Their argument aired in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Kourt explained what the key phrase means, saying, "That means the conversation is over."

In this case, it means that everyone should stop giving their unnecessary opinions about your child's hair once and for all, as it is beautiful and will stay away from scissors as long as the child still wants it for a long time.

Kourtney has been criticized for not wanting to share much about KUWK as well, mainly by her siblings!

He previously explained his side, saying that: ‘I realize that much of the conversation surrounds my work ethic, and I need to clarify one thing: Raising children's work too. In fact, it's the most difficult and rewarding job I've ever had. I've decided to focus on my kids and Poosh, which is about finding YOUR healthy balance and living their best life. "



