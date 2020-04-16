Kurt Gidley grateful for Andrew Johns' widsom words | Rugby League News

Gidley: "I am so grateful that you answered the phone and texted me the night before that training day off … and you would be at the local park to help me basically with a personal training session,quot;





Kurt Gidley remains grateful to former Newcastle teammate Andrew Johns

Kurt Gidley has revealed his gratitude to great Australian Andrew Johns for helping him through the early stages of his professional career.

Johns firmly established himself in the halves of Newcastle Knights, New South Wales and Australia when Gidley had his Knights bow in 2001, carrying the fledgling player under his wing.

The now-retired 37-year-old, who became a star of the club, state and country in a 16-year career as well, told the Golden Point Daily Podcast how he is still grateful to Johns for giving up his own time to pass on his knowledge.

"I was never the most talented player from a talent perspective," said Gidley, a former Warrington Wolves midfielder. Sky Sports.

"I was training very hard and I had a lot of drive, determination and perseverance, but I think Joey (Johns) could see that I was working hard and that he probably needed a little help with ball skills and the ability to play. full back.

"I am very grateful that he answered the phone and texted me the night before that day off from training, and that it was meant to be a day off, and that he would be at the local park to help me basically – a session of personal training.

I guess I had an obsession with continuing to improve and be better than I was the week before. Kurt Gidley on Andrew Johns

"He certainly helped a lot with my game and was a great player, a great teammate and a great mentor."

Johns, who also had a brief stint at Warrington in the 2005 Super League season, is considered to be one of the best rugby league players of all time and is one of 13 Australian players to be honored as one of the immortals of sport.

However, Gidley was not the only beneficiary of the former international's sessions at the park, recalling how Johns would also spend hours just practicing kicking and testing new skills.

Kurt Gidley spent two seasons with Warrington

"On days off during the week when our training schedule would normally be established, Joey would go to the local park and do his own sessions with his hat on and keeping his foot up in a different way," said Gidley.

"So he learned how to do banana kicks and different passes. That was not part of the training program, his coaches and trainers did not ask him to do it at that stage."

"But I guess he always assumed he was not happy with his game and that he wanted to continue evolving as a player."

"I think he had an obsession with continuing to improve and be better than he was the week before."