Kratos to produce 21 high-performance drones – Defense Blog

San Diego-based US defense contractor Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. announced that it recently received a $ 19 million contract to purchase 21 high-performance drones and parts.

As part of one of the contracts, Kratos will also provide development engineering to enable key specific mission capability for that customer, according to the statement.

Today, Kratos is a leading provider of next-generation high-performance aerial drones.

Steve Fendley, President, Kratos Unmanned Systems Division, said: "To prepare for anticipated growth in demand, Kratos Unmanned has invested and expanded our production facilities in the last 12-18 months, allowing us to begin to Fulfill new orders immediately even in these uncertain times We are proud to continue supporting our Defense clients as critical infrastructure within the Defense Industrial Base Maintain the security of the nation by helping our clients meet their critical needs and at the same Protecting the safety and health of our employees is our top priority and will continue to be as we meet the growing demand for our high-performance UAS. "

The company's portfolio includes BQM-167A Air Force Subscale Aerial Target (AFSAT), BQM-177A Next Generation Sonic Subsonic Aerial Target (SSAT), and MQM-178 Firejet.

These subscale targets are used for assessments and tests of the live weapons system.