Kirk and Rasheeda Frost respond to tweets claiming that she is their adoptive daughter and they married when she was a minor

Kirk and Rasheeda Frost are true members of Atlanta royalty, and the story of their marriage and family has been heard many, many times. This time, however, the two felt the need to address how they got married after a viral tweet made some interesting allegations.

In a tweet, a young woman alleges that Kirk adopted Rasheeda, had sex with her as her legal father, and married her when he was a minor. And while the allegations seem outrageous, many people on social media have bought into the excitement, prompting Kirk and Rasheeda to clear the air.

Kirk adopted Rasheeda when the boy was 15 years old … he began to have relations with her as a legal father … he married her at 17 while he was 30. They were together for 20 years. He has 7 children, 2 are his. Why does no one compare him to Robert Kelly? – pirate conspiracy theorist (@giomiooo) April 15, 2020

In a video, with his wife by his side, Kirk responds to the young woman who posted the tweet, and to anyone else who fueled the allegations.

"First of all, I am not adopting Rasheeds, I am not interested in adopting Rasheeda," he said. "I definitely wouldn't be there marrying someone whose 17 and I 31. I know everyone reads things on the Internet and I think they know all things." Trust me, I'm not interested in marrying a minor, I never want to. "

The rumors continued to surface despite Frost trying to shut down the rumors as fans started doing a little math. According to Google, Rasheeda is 37 years old, and she and Kirk have been married for 20 years. If you do the math well, that would mean Rasheeda was 17 at the time they said yes.

