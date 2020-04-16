Kirk and Rasheeda from Love & Hiphop respond to pedophile rumors!

There is a very strange and disturbing rumor circulating online, that Love & Hip Hop star Kirk Frost married Rasheeda when he was 31 years old and she was only 17 years old.

(Listen to Kirk and Rasheeda's response above)

The rumor, which MTO News can confirm, has been circulating online for days, has the "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta"The marriage of the stars is being questioned. A social media detective noted that Rasheeda, who recently celebrated her twentieth wedding anniversary, was 17 years old when she married Kirk, who was allegedly 30 at the time.

The "official,quot; age of Rasheeda on Wikipedia is 37 years old. Therefore, the rumor seems plausible.

But the rumor became even stranger. A person claiming to "know,quot; Rasheeda claimed that Kirk actually adopted Rasheeda at age 15 and then married her at 17. Look:

Twitter user @Giomioo wrote:

Kirk adopted Rasheeda when the boy was 15 years old … he began to have relations with her as a legal father … he married her at 17 while he was 30. They were together for 20 years. He has 7 children, 2 are his. Why does no one compare him to Robert Kelly?

Well, MTIO News can confirm that there is ZERO truth in these rumors. Kirk is 51 years old, and his wife Rasheeda is only 4 years his junior, making her 47.

Rasheeda has lied about her age for years. She tells people (including Wikipedia) that she is 37 years old, when in fact she is a decade older.