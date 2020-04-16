Khloe Kardashian reveals her only co-parenting concern: Look!

Parenting is not easy.

Khloe Kardashian has this reveal in this all-new Thursday clip keeping up with the Kardashians. As seen in the images above, the Good American mogul resorts to Kris Jenner as advice like your ex Tristan Thompson, has returned to Cleveland, Ohio for the new NBA season.

"For parents it's a different beast, it's probably the hardest thing I've ever had to solve," Khloe confesses in Kris. "Because you get territorial. Like, 'This is my baby. Why are you telling me what to do?' You forget, oh no, it's both your baby."

Given that this is the first basketball season that Khloe will not be in Ohio with Tristan, whom she parted with in February 2019, she is unsure what this means for her shared parenting situation. Khloe and Tristan welcomed their daughter True thompson in April 2018.

"Usually, I go back and forth to Cleveland every two weeks. He really misses True and he doesn't really know when he'll see her next time," he added. Revenge Corps Annotations in a confessional. "I really haven't given much thought to how True will visit Tristan in Cleveland. I've just been avoiding having this conversation."