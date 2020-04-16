Khloe Kardashian plans to have more children with Tristan Thompson?

Blurring the limits?

On this brand new night keeping up with the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian faced some awkward moments with ex Tristan Thompson as they continued to be parents to their daughter True thompson. For starters, during a FaceTime conversation, the Cleveland Cavaliers player hinted that he wanted to have another child with the Good American mogul.

This suggestion came when the couple sorted True's toys to donate the ones she had left behind.

"If it just happens, we have another girl, what's going to happen? We'll have to buy her again," Tristan said after Khloe suggested she donate a toy.

"Who has another girl with you," Khloe said in response.

Although the NBA star remained shy, he dropped down and said his daughter "does need a brother." Rather than ignoring this comment, one's mother commented on her plan to freeze her eggs.

"Well then, I could get some embryos and a brother." Revenge Corps The host replied. "You may need to borrow some sperm or get something from yourself, but we will figure it out later."