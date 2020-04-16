Khloe Kardashian plans to have more children with Tristan Thompson?

Blurring the limits?
On this brand new night keeping up with the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian faced some awkward moments with ex Tristan Thompson as they continued to be parents to their daughter True thompson. For starters, during a FaceTime conversation, the Cleveland Cavaliers player hinted that he wanted to have another child with the Good American mogul.
This suggestion came when the couple sorted True's toys to donate the ones she had left behind.
"If it just happens, we have another girl, what's going to happen? We'll have to buy her again," Tristan said after Khloe suggested she donate a toy.
"Who has another girl with you," Khloe said in response.
Although the NBA star remained shy, he dropped down and said his daughter "does need a brother." Rather than ignoring this comment, one's mother commented on her plan to freeze her eggs.
"Well then, I could get some embryos and a brother." Revenge Corps The host replied. "You may need to borrow some sperm or get something from yourself, but we will figure it out later."
While Khloe has maintained that she wants to have a friendly relationship with True's father, Tristan seemed somewhat flirtatious in this episode. He not only gifted Khloe with a Dior bag, but also surprised them with a visit when she was supposed to be in Ohio.
"She really misses True and doesn't really know when he will see her next time, because I have not given a definitive date on when True will visit Tristan in Cleveland," Khloe lamented in a confessional. "I've never sent True anywhere before, so that part scares me and overwhelms me."
Despite her doubts, Khloe decided to take True to Cleveland so that the young man could spend time with Tristan. Understandably, his arrival in the Buckeye state was bittersweet for Khloe.
"We haven't been to Cleveland in months, so it's kind of bittersweet," Khloe shared. "It feels great to be able to make sure all the baby doors are up and to check that your crib is in the right place."
Of course, Khloe just wanted to make sure True was comfortable in Tristan's house, especially since she had grown so big. While organizing True's things, Khloe and Tristan walked through their daughter's routine.
Even though Khloe was impressed by Tristan, who was asking "all the right questions,quot;, she tensed after he jokingly suggested that True remain indefinitely in Cleveland.
"I guess you just don't have to go," Tristan commented. "KoKo takes Cleveland"
"When we were together, that would have been a great solution," Khloe replied. "But then you were against a lot of things."
In response, Tristan reminded his ex that "it's about growth and development." Regardless, Khloe still returned to Los Angeles so True and Tristan could have "daddy and daughter time."
"We made it through the first trip. Of course, True is going to see Tristan. I will never get into that." "I don't feel very comfortable sending it weekly, I have to see its schedule, I have to see True's schedule. I will make it work."
See everything that happened in this week's episode, including Khloe and Scott Disickepic prank against Kris Jenner, in the video summary above!
Catch a new episode of keeping up with the Kardashians Thursday at 8 p.m., only on E!
%MINIFYHTMLad8750fc973c39df86d8b56b452bf05b12%