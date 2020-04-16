Kerry Washington jokes: his team is terrified of his pajamas outfit

Kerry Washington is to love loungewear life.
In the Thursday episode at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he Scandal alum shared that his social distancing pajama set had become so good that his team was "terrified,quot; of having quit.
"I am trying to hold meetings at Zoom and keep my business operating and keeping all employees," said the host. Ellen Degeneres. "So, I've been trying to get dressed most of the day, and get my kids dressed, but they decided because sometimes they have pajama day at school, they want to have pajama day at home. And I think everyone in My team were terrified that I had given up on life because I just showed up to all my Zoom meetings on my jammies and acted like it was normal. "
"But I think we need to be doing more jammies days," Kerry said. "Like, we have to decide, like, the whole country or the world should decide, like, Mondays are makeshift days."
Ellen replied, "Yes, but I don't know what Monday is. I have no idea what day it is. It doesn't matter. I don't wear a watch anymore. I have no idea."
Kerry is not only the queen of pajamas, but she's also been crushing her when it comes to educating her children at home. "Fortunately, my kids are … my kids are young. They're still pretty young, so I'm fine with, like, thinking of words that start with A, you know?" she said. "As if they were in AP Trigonometry, it wouldn't be good. But I'm super good at, like 3 plus 7 is … like, I can do that."
Shifting gears, the duo argued over it and Reese witherspoonNew serie Little fires everywherewhere she and he Big Little Lies star game mothers in the 90s. As Kerry and Reese prepared to take on their roles, the Django Unleashed Star said they realized they were channeling their own mothers during that decade.
"We were, like in a pre-production meeting, Reese Witherspoon and I, we were talking about the costumes … and we were talking about all the clothes the teens wear and she said, 'She had that shirt.' And, had She had that skirt 'And, had I had those inline skates. And it hit us, like,' Oh, we're actually playing our mothers in this series. 'So, it's been, I don't know, it's been very significant for me to step back and try to walk in my mother's shoes. "
Little fires everywhere is available to stream on Hulu now.
%MINIFYHTML20c3576d069714b7c419a6884a01aeea14%