Kerry Washington jokes: his team is terrified of his pajamas outfit

Kerry Washington is to love loungewear life.

In the Thursday episode at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he Scandal alum shared that his social distancing pajama set had become so good that his team was "terrified,quot; of having quit.

"I am trying to hold meetings at Zoom and keep my business operating and keeping all employees," said the host. Ellen Degeneres. "So, I've been trying to get dressed most of the day, and get my kids dressed, but they decided because sometimes they have pajama day at school, they want to have pajama day at home. And I think everyone in My team were terrified that I had given up on life because I just showed up to all my Zoom meetings on my jammies and acted like it was normal. "

"But I think we need to be doing more jammies days," Kerry said. "Like, we have to decide, like, the whole country or the world should decide, like, Mondays are makeshift days."