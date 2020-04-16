Kentucky striker EJ Montgomery to enter NBA Draft | NBA News

Kentucky forward EJ Montgomery will enter the NBA Draft and give up his remaining collegiate eligibility, completing an exodus of Wildcat starters for professional ranks.

The 6-foot-10-inch sophomore averaged career highs of 6.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game with 31 blocks last season.

Montgomery ranked second on the team in the last two categories and started 25 of 28 contests. His late inning basket outscored Kentucky beyond Florida 71-70 at the end of the regular season before the postseason was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fort Pierce, Florida native returned to school last season after going through the NBA Draft evaluation process and thanked Kentucky coach John Calipari and his staff for challenging him to become a better full player after his freshman season in which he averaged 4.1 boards. and 3.8 points.

The Hall of Fame coach praised Montgomery's progress in a statement Wednesday and said: "With his perimeter skills, his athleticism and his ability to block shots, someone is going to have a great perspective on EJ."

Montgomery follows professional announcements from fellow forward Nick Richards and guards Immanuel Quickley, Ashton Hagans and Tyrese Maxey.

In other preliminary news, Chaundee Brown, a Wake Forest third-year student, said she will enter her name in the NBA Draft and on the NCAA transfer portal.

Brown announced his plans in a social media post on Wednesday. The 6-foot-5-inch guard from Orlando, Florida said he plans to maintain his college eligibility even during the draft process.

Brown was Wake Forest's third highest scorer last season with 12.1 points per game and his second best rebounder with 6.5 boards per game. He missed eight games due to injury, but had 24 points and nine rebounds in a double-overtime win against Duke in late February.

