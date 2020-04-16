Kelly Clarkson says her children are losing him because of his schoolwork

Kelly Clarkson says her children are not about school life at home.

The voice trainer caught with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager during the Thursday episode of TODAY with Hoda and Jennawhere she revealed that her children Pink river, 5 and Remington "Remy,quot; Alexander, 4, have been "missing out,quot; on his schoolwork when she gave the host an update on how her family is doing as they drifted apart.

"Nine times out of 10, my kids are missing it because they have to go to school, which is somehow a shock every day, as well as nap time. It's a lot of fun." She admitted. "And I'm cooking all the time and cleaning all the time while doing work for various things. It's, like, it's the craziest thing in history, honestly.

As for how Kelly Clarkson's show The host is going through it, he added, "And I drink some wine. But we're hanging there, so it's fine."