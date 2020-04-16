Kelly Clarkson says her children are losing him because of his schoolwork

Kelly Clarkson says her children are not about school life at home.
The voice trainer caught with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager during the Thursday episode of TODAY with Hoda and Jennawhere she revealed that her children Pink river, 5 and Remington "Remy,quot; Alexander, 4, have been "missing out,quot; on his schoolwork when she gave the host an update on how her family is doing as they drifted apart.
"Nine times out of 10, my kids are missing it because they have to go to school, which is somehow a shock every day, as well as nap time. It's a lot of fun." She admitted. "And I'm cooking all the time and cleaning all the time while doing work for various things. It's, like, it's the craziest thing in history, honestly.
As for how Kelly Clarkson's show The host is going through it, he added, "And I drink some wine. But we're hanging there, so it's fine."
One way her little ones have been kept busy is by joining her mother on her talk show while filming from home. Last week River and Remy made an adorable cameo during Kelly's interview with her. Trolls World Tour co-stars Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick.
After her daughter praised Anna's performance in the animated movie, Kelly chimed in and said, "You were so concerned that he was a villain (troll). Because, as in the preview, it seemed like it was bad for all of you, because I was at the beginning. They were very angry. They said, "We can't even. You're not our mother because you're mean to Poppy. "It wasn't about that."
While chatting with Hoda and Jenna, Kelly also discussed her new single "I Dare You," which she released earlier that day, explaining that she and her team decided not to delay their release due to their unifying message.
"It couldn't have been a more perfect message for now," he shared. "I think, I mean in all seriousness, it's fun with kids and it's hard, you know, to teach and all that kind of thing, but it can be depressing, this kind of isolation. It can be a little dark for everyone. And there's a lot uncertainty. "
She continued, "So, we felt … before the pandemic, we thought it was a connecting environment, the message. But now even more."
