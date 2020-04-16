Kartik Aaryan's sister writes an emotional note for the actor



Kartik Aaryan has been doing his part towards society not only by contributing money but also by raising awareness. He has his own opinion on the spread of consciousness and was seen through his coronavirus monologue.



Now he has launched his chat program Koki Poochega on his YouTube channel. In his show, Kartik engages in insightful conversation with COVID 19 survivors to spread awareness amid the ongoing pandemic. He has received much appreciation from his colleagues in the industry and his sister, Kritika Tiwari, a medical graduate.



Kritika took her Instagram and wrote a heartfelt post for Kartik. Sharing a sneak peek of her new show on Instagram, she wrote: “Dear Koki. I cannot count the number of times you have made me proud of you. Here's one more added to that long list! "KOKI POOCHEGA,quot; what an epic initiative! I love the program and I am very proud of the thought and hard work you have put into it. She adds that even though he is home, he barely has time for her because he is busy with his work: the extensive research and problems he has taken on for these series. But when she sees him do something so thoughtful, it surely moves his heart. She added: "It is annoying that you don't have time for me, even though we are home, because you are so busy working all the time." But then that constant smile on your face while you're at it tells me how much you love your job. It makes me happy to see you busy day after day so that you can make good use of your talents at a time like this. Although you are not at the forefront of this fight, you are doing what you can as an actor. Every bit counts. I hope that your efforts will not only raise awareness, but also inspire people to do their part against the crown.

