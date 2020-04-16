Kartik Aaryan's online pranks with Kriti Sanon are fun



Kartik Aaryan has his social media game on point and there is no denying that. The actor has kept his fans and followers entertained and aware throughout the quarantine. Kartik Aaryan has grown a thick beard which makes him appear robust.





Yesterday, she posted a retroactive selfie here, featuring a clean-shaven avatar and a messy hairstyle. The actor captioned the image saying: ‘Phir is sexy dikhne ka mann kar raha hai. Daadhi nikaal dun … "Looking at this post, his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon soon posted," Haan. "The actor soon had a hilarious response to this that will leave you divided and well almost every girl will relate with him. He said, "Main toh dadhi kat lunga aap kaise banaogi eyebrows (I can shave my beard, how are you going to shape the eyebrows?").



Well, that hit the spot.