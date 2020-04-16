Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest post is proof that she misses her gang

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been extremely close to her sister Karisma Kapoor and her best friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. The actress has also often spoken about the charming bond they share. Now with the blockade extended until May 3, just like us, our favorite Bollywood celebrities will continue inside and maintain social distancing.

Missing her squad, Kareena took to Instagram to share a throwback image. Bebo wrote: "We have moved from one table to 4 or 4 different tables. I can't deal with being away from my #GirlGang during this long time,quot; ¤ï¸ÂÂ #ThrowbackThursday ".

Sweet indeed!

On the job front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen on Angrezi Medium in front of Irrfan Khan. He will soon appear in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan and Takht de Karan Johar.