Kanye West's words about the late Kobe Bryant make people hate Kim Kardashian's husband

Kanye West said a few things about Kobe Bryant in a recent GQ interview that seems to have upset some people. This is what Kim Kardashian's husband said about Kobe Bryant that provoked many people.

.@Kanye West on Kobe Bryant: "He was the basketball version of me, and I was the rap version of him." https://t.co/YvsJTRcVy6 – GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) April 15, 2020

Someone said, "Ummmm … It's a no for us Dawg," and another follower said, "It's not about you, Kanye damn it."

Another commenter posted this message: ‘Kanye, please. We have had enough in 2020. No one has the energy to debate with you. "

Someone else defended Kanye and said, "He is a musical genius and Kobe was a basketball genius / cool." What is so difficult to understand? People are exhausting! "

Another follower posted: "Okay, say what you want about Kanye as a PERSON, but as an artist, you must respect his work as he has one of the best rap discographies of all time."

Someone else hit Kanye and also mentioned Donald Trump: "Ohhhhh, now I understand why he is a friend of Trump, narcissists run in droves … it makes sense!"

A follower also wanted to make a point and posted this: "Kobe never had a mental breakdown during a game like you did in Sacramento."

Another commenter said, ‘Many of you are making fun of Kanye for this, but he's right. They were very close friends and they went out together at the same time. I hate him or love him, but the two were very close. "

Aside from this, it has also been revealed that during the interview for GQ, Ye talked about the kind of relationship they used to have and admitted that he was definitely not doing well at all when his "best friend,quot; surprisingly passed away.

As you know, Kobe passed away this year along with his daughter, Gianna, in a terrible helicopter crash.



