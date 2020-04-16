Kanye West hints that he will vote for Trump in 2020 elections

Not that anyone is surprised, but Kanye West has hinted that he will vote for President Donald Trump when the time comes for the election.

During a recent interview with GQ, the rapper confessed that he did not vote in 2016, but if he had, Trump would have secured his vote.

"No, I'm definitely going to vote this time. And we know who I'm going to vote for. And the people around me and the people with their agenda won't tell me that my career will end. Because guess what: I'm still here! Jesus he's king was number 1! "he bragged.

"They told me that my career would end if I wasn't with her," he continued about his wife Kim Kardashian. "What kind of campaign is that, anyway? That's like the Obama campaign was 'I'm with black.' What's the point of being a celebrity if you can't have an opinion? Everyone has their own opinion ! You know?"