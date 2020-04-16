Home Entertainment Kanye West hints that he will vote for Trump in 2020 elections

Kanye West hints that he will vote for Trump in 2020 elections

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Not that anyone is surprised, but Kanye West has hinted that he will vote for President Donald Trump when the time comes for the election.

During a recent interview with GQ, the rapper confessed that he did not vote in 2016, but if he had, Trump would have secured his vote.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©