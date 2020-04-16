Kanye West: & # 39; George Bush doesn't care about blacks & # 39; it's a victim statement!

Kanye West has spoken about one of the most iconic moments of his career: when he declared on live television that "George Bush doesn't care about blacks."

The incident established him as a powerful voice for the black community, but it seems that since then, his views have changed.

"George Bush doesn't care about blacks,quot; is a statement from the victim. This white person did nothing for us. That is based on the victim's mindset, "he said in his cover interview for GQ magazine. "Every day I have to look at myself in the mirror as if I were Robert De Niro and say to myself: & # 39; You are not a slave & # 39; As frank as I am and the position I am in, I have to tell myself,quot; .

As an avid defender of triumph, his latest statements are unlikely to surprise anyone, it's a shame to see him walk back on one of the few times he has spoken on behalf of the black community.