Julianne Hough dates Ben Barnes when Brooks Laich is in Idaho

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich It may be a social distancing in different states, but that does not mean that she is alone.

It turns out that her lifelong friend Ben Barnes keeps him company while he stays in Los Angeles, California. On Thursday, the paparazzi captured some photos of the Fat: live dancer and the Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian actor, who were published by the Daily Mail. The two were taking a casual walk through the streets of their neighborhood, with Julianne walking in socks decorated with dogs.

Over the years, the actors have mixed and mixed on multiple occasions, including at after parties, other Hollywood events, and even sometimes at Julianne's house.

Meanwhile, a source tells E! News that Brooks and Julianne "have opted to quarantine for now," with Brooks currently in Idaho, where they exchanged votes in 2017. According to insider information, "(Brooks) likes to be outdoors and in nature doing what he wants. yours and that's fine with both of you. "