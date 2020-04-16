Julianne Hough dates Ben Barnes when Brooks Laich is in Idaho

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich It may be a social distancing in different states, but that does not mean that she is alone.
It turns out that her lifelong friend Ben Barnes keeps him company while he stays in Los Angeles, California. On Thursday, the paparazzi captured some photos of the Fat: live dancer and the Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian actor, who were published by the Daily Mail. The two were taking a casual walk through the streets of their neighborhood, with Julianne walking in socks decorated with dogs.
Over the years, the actors have mixed and mixed on multiple occasions, including at after parties, other Hollywood events, and even sometimes at Julianne's house.
Meanwhile, a source tells E! News that Brooks and Julianne "have opted to quarantine for now," with Brooks currently in Idaho, where they exchanged votes in 2017. According to insider information, "(Brooks) likes to be outdoors and in nature doing what he wants. yours and that's fine with both of you. "
"She wants him to be happy and he wants her to be happy. If this is how it looks, then so be it," adds the source.
Although their choice is unconventional, inside information says that this is not out of the norm for the couple since "their marriage does not have a traditional configuration." After all, the careers of Julianne and Brooks often keep them apart for long periods of time.
But thanks to the wonders of technology, insider information reveals that "they talk every day and are in constant communication." The source shares: "They are both happy and are solving things together and separately."
This is not a particularly new development for the duo's relationship. In January, E! The news exclusively revealed that Julianne and Brooks were "spending time apart,quot; to reconsider the future of their marriage together, but were unable to make any "final decisions,quot; on what to do.
ME! The news has reached their representatives for comment.
