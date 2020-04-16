Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich quarantined separately: are they alright?

It turns out that Julianne Hough and her man, Brooks Laich, have not been quarantined together amid the seemingly endless pandemic. A source who spoke to People Magazine recently explained that the couple "is still together," but they have not isolated themselves in the same place.

However, the source who spoke to the outlet explained that the 31-year-old actress and the 36-year-old ex-NHLer have been like this from the beginning. It's not that their relationship is falling apart, it's just that they like having their personal space and privacy.

According to the People source, Brooks has spent time in Idaho enjoying nature, which is like home. Julianne and Brooks' relationship is not "perfect," the source added, in fact, they talk regularly, but there certainly are ups and downs.

They enjoy their time alone, and Brooks will return to Los Angeles once the federal government and its accompanying states have removed the quarantine order. Brooks and Julianne's marriage has been the subject of social media buzz and tabloid guesswork in recent months.

It didn't help when Julianne posted a dark and cryptic message on social media to her account earlier this month. Todd Malm picked up the message from the television personality in which he revealed that the past few weeks had been difficult for her.

On her account, Julianne posted a photo of herself along with the caption stating that she had an "internal fire,quot; on her body. He added that his emotions were "deep and raw," and that it has all been a wild roller coaster.

You can see the original post below:

In the same report, it was claimed that they were staying together, but as noted above, Brooks and Julianne are separated.

Hough later asked his followers how they had been doing lately, and 52-year-old No Country For Old Men alumnus Josh Brolin spoke up and claimed he had been enjoying nature, bonfires, and a shaved head recently. . The star revealed that all hair was shaved.



