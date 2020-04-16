Julia Cho and Aaron Kaplan's Mad The Madonnas of Echo Park ’drama based on the book set in Starz with penalty – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Starz has developed a drama series based on the 2011 novel The Madonnas Of Echo Park by Brando Skyhorse, from award-winning playwright Julia Cho, writer Kelly Marcel (Poison), producer Aaron Kaplan (Chi, the neighborhood, a million little things) and its Kapital Entertainment.

The project was purchased by Lionsgate's premium network with a significant penalty, part of its focus on content for diverse female audiences. It will be produced by Kapital and Lionsgate Television.

Written by Cho, The Madonnas Of Echo Park is a multigenerational drama set in Los Angeles that takes us across borders and back decades, as it continues the search for a young woman by her undocumented father.

"I wrote Madonnas from Echo Park to try to make visible the hopes and ambitions of those who are often not seen or heard, hands invisible hands; whose work makes the Los Angeles dream possible, "Skyhorse said." I'm glad that two extraordinary artists, Kelly Marcel and Julia Cho, have seen something special in the book. I'm grateful to Starz for giving me Madonnas a house.

Executive producers for Cho, Marcel, Skyhorse and Kaplan & # 39; s Kaplan and Dana Honor. The project, with the same creative team, was originally created on HBO in 2012. It brings together Kaplan and Marcel whose first collaboration, the Fox drama series Terra Nova, He marked Marcel's first produced script and Kaplan's first series as producer.

Marcel went on to a film career with Saving Mr. Banks, Fifty Shades of Gray, the Poison franchiseCruiella and Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis Presley movie.

At Starz, Kapital has a pilot order to Ok brilliant a horror comedy by Sharon Horgan and Jeff Astrof, starring Courteney Cox. Like many other pilots, its production was suspended due to the coronavirus crisis, and the project is writing a second script during the shutdown.

Earlier this week, Kapital & # 39; s Women of the movement (provisional title) opened a virtual room for writers. The ABC anthology series chronicles the civil rights movement as told by the women behind it.

Cho recently received the Windham-Campbell Literature Award. Her television series credits include Big Love, Fringe and Stop and set fire. Represented by attorney Tara Kole. Skyhorse is with Jody Hotchkiss.