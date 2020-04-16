Judy Haim, Corey Haim's mother, complained that in 2011 Corey Feldman asked her every day to help him fight pedophiles – Watch video

In a new interview between Judy Haim and Wolfpack leaders Bobby Wolfe and Kim Sterne, Corey Haim's mother complained that in 2011 Corey Feldman asked her every day to help him fight pedophiles. Video comes as actor and child rights activist prepares to relaunch documentary (My) truth: the rape of 2 Coreys, where he alleges that actor Charlie Sheen raped Corey Haim on the set of the 1986 film Luke. Charlie Sheen denied the allegations and it was certainly not the first time that Corey Feldman made them. It was the first time he did it publicly. Nevertheless; In the interview below, Judy Haim read emails from 2011, where she openly discussed the allegations with Corey Feldman. At one point in the interview, she even says Corey Feldman sent her an email detailing the story they told him and others. She stated the same scenario that Corey Feldman presented in her documentary, including disturbing details that Charlie Sheen used Crisco oil as a lubricant for sexual assault.

Charlie Sheen denied these allegations through a statement made on his behalf by his publicist.

At the 8:57 mark of a two-part interview, Judy Haim states the following.

"Just a year and a half ago, not even since my son died because this email I sent him was on December 2, 2011, and I say it from the beginning. I would care less if someone believes me or not, he thinks he I'm making it up or not, or if I have an excuse. I don't care I don't have to explain anything to anyone, but I was a little mortified by this particular email I sent him. I remember him, Corey Feldman calls me every day and asks me to help him get pedophiles, and you know, every day, relentless. "

Judy Haim then read an email that she sent to Corey Feldman where she said that convicted pedophile and former Talent manager Marty Weiss had abused Corey Haim, but here's the trick.

Judy Haim said Corey Feldman ordered her to make the remarks and, although she gave him permission to speak publicly about Marty Weiss' alleged sexual abuse of Corey Haim to the press and police, she only did so for him to leave. to annoy her for knocking her down. pedophiles

You can watch the full interview with Judy Haim and Wolfpack members Bobby Wolfe and Kim Sterne in the following video player.

In the film, Corey Feldman named Marty Weiss as one of the pedophiles who abused him and Corey Haim. He also stated that he was in a room and saw Marty Weiss lead a minor Corey Haim before he allegedly sexually assaulted him.

Marty Weiss was convicted of the sexual abuse of child star Evan Henzi. Evan Henzi has openly spoken about how painful it has been to see Marty Weiss on Twitter saying that he has apologized for the sexual abuse when Evan says that is not the case.

Marty Weiss is one of the Wolfpack members who frequently addresses those who support Corey Feldman.

Disclosure: Charisse Van Horn has had personal communication and interaction with Corey Feldman, members of Wolfpack and Feldfam. She has never had personal, private communication and interaction with Judy Haim. She supports Corey Feldman's truth campaign and posts her personal opinions and experiences on her social media pages and personal websites and blogs. She has followed this case since 2017.



