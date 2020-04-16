Judge takes Megan Thee Stallion's side AGAIN in legal battle with record label

Megan Thee Stallion has secured another victory in her legal battle with the current label, 1501 Certified Entertainment.

According to Billboard, a judge denied a request by 1501 Entertainment and its CEO Carl Crawford to compel the rapper "Wild,quot; case to arbitrate. The judge also reportedly denied 1501 Ent. CEO Carl Crawford's request to keep that case.

Meg's attorney spoke to the publication and said, "We are obviously very pleased with the court's decision and look forward to litigating this case."

Meg is trying to break free from the label after she tried to renegotiate her contract and they tried to prevent her from releasing new music.

"So when I got to Roc Nation, I got administration, royal administration, and royal attorneys. They said, 'You know this is in your contract?' And I thought, 'Damn, that it's crazy, no, I didn't know, "he said. "… As soon as I said: & # 39; I want to renegotiate my contract & # 39 ;, everything went to the left. Everything went wrong. Everything went to the left. So now [1501] he tells him that he can't release music It really is like a greedy game, "he said last month.