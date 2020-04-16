Judge takes Megan Thee Stallion's side AGAIN in legal battle with record label

Megan Thee Stallion has secured another victory in her legal battle with the current label, 1501 Certified Entertainment.

According to Billboard, a judge denied a request by 1501 Entertainment and its CEO Carl Crawford to compel the rapper "Wild,quot; case to arbitrate. The judge also reportedly denied 1501 Ent. CEO Carl Crawford's request to keep that case.

Meg's attorney spoke to the publication and said, "We are obviously very pleased with the court's decision and look forward to litigating this case."

