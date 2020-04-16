John Krasinski is organizing a virtual dance for high school students

MediaPunch / Shutterstock
There is no dance? No problem!
With the coronavirus pandemic that keeps most of the country at home and away from work and school, John Krasinski is reaching the 2020 rescue class! Krasinski has just announced that he will be hosting a virtual graduation party on his Good Good News YouTube channel for high school kids who are trapped inside and miss their graduation party this year.
the Office alum shared a TikTok on all of his social media channels to share the news. "That's the correct class of 2020," Krasinski posted on Instagram. "I'm going to play your graduation party with some friends this Friday 8EST / 5PST! Click the biography link for an invitation! See you later!"
He also gave his followers a photo of himself at his graduation party. "First of all … you're welcome." he captioned the photo. "Secondly, I can't take it anymore how much they're missing their graduation party. So let's do something about it!" In addition, he noted that some of his friends will be making special appearances to help him DJ on Friday night.
"Some good news,quot; is Krasinski's way of conveying moments of well-being and feeling during the nation's time of unrest, and this is definitely not the first time he has used the platform for acts of kindness.
He introduced a young Broadway fan to the cast of Hamilton after he was unable to attend the show in person for his birthday. And she gifted her and her mother with tickets to the show for a later date.
But wait, there's more. Introduced the COVID-19 unit from a Boston hospital to the baseball legend, David Ortiz, who hooked them all with Red Sox lifetime tickets. In addition, he had the health care team escorted to Fenway Park, where they ran the bases and received a moving video about the Boston City Jumbotron.
You can visit SomeGoodNews' YouTube page to set a reminder for Friday night's prom and join in on the fun. It is unknown who the celebrity friends will be for Friday's big event, but if their first shows are an indicator, there are likely to be big surprises!
Don't miss the One world: together at home special with Lady Gaga in celebration of health workers on Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC followed by an encore at 11 p.m. one!. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
