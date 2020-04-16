John Krasinski is organizing a virtual dance for high school students

There is no dance? No problem!

With the coronavirus pandemic that keeps most of the country at home and away from work and school, John Krasinski is reaching the 2020 rescue class! Krasinski has just announced that he will be hosting a virtual graduation party on his Good Good News YouTube channel for high school kids who are trapped inside and miss their graduation party this year.

the Office alum shared a TikTok on all of his social media channels to share the news. "That's the correct class of 2020," Krasinski posted on Instagram. "I'm going to play your graduation party with some friends this Friday 8EST / 5PST! Click the biography link for an invitation! See you later!"

He also gave his followers a photo of himself at his graduation party. "First of all … you're welcome." he captioned the photo. "Secondly, I can't take it anymore how much they're missing their graduation party. So let's do something about it!" In addition, he noted that some of his friends will be making special appearances to help him DJ on Friday night.