Jim Edmonds confirms new relationship amid divorce from Meghan King Edmonds

Jim Edmonds, the husband separated from the ex Royal Orange County Housewives Star Meghan King Edmonds has confirmed that she is in a new relationship, as he and Meghan continue to work out the terms of their divorce. The St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame member revealed in his Instagram stories that he's dating Kortnie O & # 39; Conner, the woman Meghan says they had threesomes with during their marriage.

"Training partner in quarantine," the 49-year-old wrote at the top of a photo showing him and O’Conner in his home gym. In a second photo, Jim wrote that "clearly @Kortnieoc doesn't always take him seriously."

Jim, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month but has now fully recovered, separated from Meghan in October 2019 after five years of marriage when she accused him of cheating on one of her babysitters.

The split turned nasty very quickly, as Jim denied his allegations and turned into a battle for public custody. Later, Meghan shared that she and Jim were in threesomes during their marriage to O'Conner after she was seen with Jim in Cabo in January.

“This girl that I thought was my friend. I put aside my discomfort with a trio, everything I had in mind about a trio was weird and gross, because it was fun and I wanted to do things for my husband, "Meghan said on her podcast at the time.

Jim responded to Meghan's claims through her representative, saying that Meghan decided to publicly broadcast what was "essentially a 30-minute therapy session on her marriage." And he accused her of continuing to tell stories to anyone who listens to her so they can attract attention.

Meghan and Jim share three children: the Aspen twins, 3 and 22 months Hart and Hayes. The children are staying with Meghan in California, but Jim accused her of traveling with the children from St. Louis to Los Angeles without his permission.

However, Meghan King Edmonds claims that Jim Edmonds knew it all, and both he and the court approved it. Jim's representative says he is not sure what world Meghan lives in, but Jim "had no idea,quot; that he would be traveling with the children, one of whom had a fever, on a plane to Los Angeles.

"Jim would never, never agree to that. And if a judge signed this, Jim would like to see a copy of that order, "said Jim's manager.



