Jeffrey Tambor Talks About Sirius XM Show "Transparent" Exit, Apologizes – Deadline

Jeffrey Tambor spoke today about his Transparent sexual harassment allegations during an appearance in Gilbert Gottfried Incredible colossal satellite radio program.

The actor told Gottfried and co-host Frank Santopadre that "he never, never, never, never intended to make anyone uncomfortable, never. He just isn't who I am."

Tambor was fired from the Amazon show in February 2018 at the height of the #MeToo movement. He was accused of verbal and physical abuse by co-star Trace Lysette, her former assistant Van Barnes, and makeup artist Tamara Delbridge.

Tambor said Wednesday that he and his castmates "loved each other." We were irreverent. We were honest. We were vulnerable. We had stories that were very, very personal. We trust each other. It was a set like no other … Of course, there were cases where my interaction with these lovely people could have been wrong in another way, other than not what I intended, and I apologized deeply, and I apologize now if I did tosomeone, no one I feel vulnerable and I regret that it ended the way it did. "

Tambor's work has since dried up. The two-time Emmy winner has appeared on Netflix's fifth season. Development arrested, but that was completed before the allegations.

Transparent Creator Jill Soloway killed Tambor Maura's character in the series' musical finale in September 2019.