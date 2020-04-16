Jeffrey Tambor reflects on his brutal #MeToo departure from the transparent series

During a new interview with Gilbert Gottfried and Frank Santopadre for the Gilbert show, Gottfried's colossal show at SiriusXM, Jeffrey Tambor, the former Transparent star, reflected in his widely publicized departure from the popular Amazon series.

Fans of Transparent I know Tambor had the lead role in the series that revolves around a transgender woman who accepts her identity and faces her new life. Speaking to the two hosts, Tambor stated, "I deeply apologized and apologized," before adding that he was sorry if he ever made someone feel uncomfortable or "vulnerable."

As previously reported, Tambor was fired from the Emmy-winning series due to allegations of sexual misconduct amidst the cascade of allegations in early 2018. At the time, many women were leaving the carpentry shop to accuse powerful or influential men of assault and abuse. other transgressions

Two trans women, in addition to their co-star, Trace Lysette, accused Jeffrey of sexual misconduct. As a result, the show was suspended until the showrunner figured out how to end it. They concluded the series with a long-running music production that came out in September.

Two years ago, during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tambor denied all allegations of sexual misconduct, but admitted that there were times when it was "difficult,quot; while filming and working with others. Tambor admitted that he went crazy on himself and his castmates.

"The lines became blurry," said the actor. Soloway, the creator of the hit show, said a year after the controversy that the entire scandal was very painful for everyone involved because they were all like family.

Around that time, Soloway shared that she and the producers discussed keeping the show on the air for 10 years, but it obviously didn't end that way. While the collapse of the show was unfortunate, he had a very successful career.

The Hollywood Reporter claims that Tambor took home not one but two Emmy Awards for his portrayal of the 70-year-old transgender woman.



