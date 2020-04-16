Jeff Reinebold: How the Buccaneers Can Support Tom Brady in the 2020 NFL Draft | NFL news

"All those Patriots teams always had a guy they could bring in, who was not very big, could catch off the field, simplified Tom's readings, put the ball in his hands."





Tom Brady signed with the Bucs after 20 years in New England this offseason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offer Tom Brady the most glamorous offensive arsenal he has had at his disposal for some time, yet Jeff Reinebold believes the team should seek additional support for its core investment.

That begins with his No. 14 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, with protection for the six-time Super Bowl champion as a potential priority after Tampa yielded the eleventh highest number of 47 sacks in 2019, along with a sixth more 106 quarterback shots.

Tristan Wirfs of Iowa, Jedrick Wills of Alabama and Mekhi Becton of Louisville are the three disputed offensive innings to be selected among the top 10, with Andrew Thomas of Georgia seemingly a more realistic target.

"They need a third down in my opinion and they have to get a right tackle," Reinebold said on Inside the Huddle. "There are four legitimate first-round tackles in this draft and where they choose there must be a tackle available to them."

"The right thing is big business. When you are Tom Brady, you are not going to be hit. You are not going to take bags, he is not going to do that."

While the Bucs already have a capable running back at Ronald Jones, who logged 1,033 total yards in 2019, Reinebold feels there is a need for a type of multipurpose running back who has played a key role in the offenses led by Brady throughout the years. years.

The likes of James White and Dion Lewis, now of the New York Giants, have served as valuable contributors to both running and passing games for the past five years, as has Shane Vereen in his time with the Patriots. White in particular was New England's second most productive receiver in each of the past two seasons.

Reinebold added: "For the offense to continue moving, no 1 better have a running game, Jones looks like he can be that runner. Where I think they really have to look hard is, and I think there are a couple of them, that third turn back.

"All those Patriots teams always had a guy they could bring in, who was not very big, could catch off the field, simplified Tom's readings, put the ball in his hands."

Brady is in good company in Bruce Arians 'outfit, with Pro Bowl receivers at Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, Jones' presence on the field and tight end options at O.J. Howard, Cameron Brate and Antony Auclair.

Reinebold continued: "How many years have you had better than that as a whole in New England?"

"I think when you look at this team, it will be a lot of fun seeing Brady because that discussion we had late last year about 'was it Brady or is it the fact that he has no weapons around him?' – he has weapons now. "

On the other side of the ball, the Bucs have worked hard to keep intact a defense that ranked first against the race, but 30th against the pass.

They applied the franchise tag to 2019 bag leader Shaquil Barrett, as well as brought back veteran passer Jason Pierre-Paul and elite runner Ndamukong Suh back.

"Keeping Jason Pierre-Paul, he can still run," said Reinebold. In Todd Bowles' scheme, he is called an outside linebacker, but he's a rushed guy. Then you have Barrett on the other side, you have two really good pass riders and then what about the wide bodies that can nail you in the middle of the line?

"You have Ndamukong Suh and Vita Vea, those are big strong boys. Neither of them is a great passer, but you're not going to run the ball against this team. Devin White is a player, Lavonte David. They have players .

"High school is going to be fine, I think because they are young. They are all boys who were recruited by the Bucs, they are learning how to play and, to be honest, Bowles' scheme is quite complicated, it took those boys in Arizona a time before they really understood. "

