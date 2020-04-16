Jeff Bezos announces that Amazon is developing its own coronavirus test for its employees

TS RHealth: Roommates, while Amazon is working to meet its order surplus, Jeff Bezos is also working to ensure the health of company employees.

According to CNN, Amazon has begun developing a coronavirus test for its employees, which he says will also help restart the economy.

In his annual letter to shareholders, Jeff says the tests are necessary to "help keep people safe and help the economy work again." He says that for that to happen, the country needs "much more evidence capacity,quot; than it currently has.

Bezos has assembled a team of Amazon employees to create the new COVID-19 tests. He said Amazon will soon test "a small number,quot; of employees.

"We are not sure how far we will go in the relevant framework, but we believe it is worth a try, and we are ready to share everything we learn." he wrote.

As previously reported, Amazon's shares have skyrocketed in value, and are now reported to be worth $ 1.1 trillion due to increased orders. The company also plans to hire 75,000 additional employees.