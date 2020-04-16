Home Sports Jay Glazer criticized for how he handled Brian Allen's coronavirus ad

Jay Glazer criticized for how he handled Brian Allen's coronavirus ad

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Jay Glazer criticized for how he handled Brian Allen's coronavirus ad

Fox Sports reporter Jay Glazer is a respected name in the NFL community, but was heavily criticized Wednesday night because it was handled this week.

On Tuesday, Glazer said he had "great, great news,quot; that would make national headlines. But instead of spreading the information as soon as he confirmed it, as most journalists do, he mocked it as a ploy for people to watch his show, which airs at 11 p.m. ET. Some people were immediately skeptical as it is a strange way of handling "national,quot; news, but people were still intrigued about what it might be.

Then comes Wednesday afternoon and there is an unconfirmed report of the Vikings and Browns discussing an exchange for Odell Beckham. Immediately people thought the Glazer news was simply that this Beckham exchange was going down.

But Glazer closed that, and once again scoffed at his "great, great news."

NFL DRAFT: 7-round drill | Top 100 prospects

After waiting, Glazer announced his news on his Fox show shortly after 11 p.m. ET. Rams center Brian Allen was the first known NFL player diagnosed with the coronavirus. This is relevant news, and Allen is fortunately "on the road to recovery," according to coach Sean McVay.

But the way Glazer handled the situation caught the ire of many, who felt that bothering a coronavirus diagnosis for a full day was not a respectable thing.

Glazer has not responded to criticism or explained why it handled the news the way it did.

%MINIFYHTML074763e5a822244755cf99f2cbb7b06d12%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©