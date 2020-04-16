Jay Glazer criticized for how he handled Brian Allen's coronavirus ad

Fox Sports reporter Jay Glazer is a respected name in the NFL community, but was heavily criticized Wednesday night because it was handled this week.

On Tuesday, Glazer said he had "great, great news,quot; that would make national headlines. But instead of spreading the information as soon as he confirmed it, as most journalists do, he mocked it as a ploy for people to watch his show, which airs at 11 p.m. ET. Some people were immediately skeptical as it is a strange way of handling "national,quot; news, but people were still intrigued about what it might be.

WHOA. Of @jayglazer with us in @FoxSportsRadio – I'm breaking big, big news tomorrow night on Fox Football Now. I mean great national news tomorrow. I'm not kidding. – Jason Smith (@howaboutafresca) April 15, 2020

Then comes Wednesday afternoon and there is an unconfirmed report of the Vikings and Browns discussing an exchange for Odell Beckham. Immediately people thought the Glazer news was simply that this Beckham exchange was going down.

But Glazer closed that, and once again scoffed at his "great, great news."

The news I have tonight is not a transactional news, nor a player that is traded or signed. I woke up and saw that you all pretended to guess what it is. It's not what you think. Fox Football now tonight 11 ET / 8 PT after the race – Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) April 15, 2020

NFL DRAFT: 7-round drill | Top 100 prospects

After waiting, Glazer announced his news on his Fox show shortly after 11 p.m. ET. Rams center Brian Allen was the first known NFL player diagnosed with the coronavirus. This is relevant news, and Allen is fortunately "on the road to recovery," according to coach Sean McVay.

But the way Glazer handled the situation caught the ire of many, who felt that bothering a coronavirus diagnosis for a full day was not a respectable thing.

Jay Glazer is really good at what he does. But making fun of a 24-hour story about someone sick as if it were an exciting scoop is wrong on some levels. And a little disturbing. https://t.co/cL5NP98XIC – Thad Brown (@ thadbrown7) April 16, 2020

"It will be great breaking news. I can't tell yet. I'm telling you I'm giving great news. Legit great national breaking news tomorrow on the show. It's not news to make fun of." I'm glad Allen is fine, but unleashing this story for 24 hours is unpleasant. https://t.co/Z4UP5lLRnx – Lauren Campbell (@lalalalaurrrren) April 16, 2020

Jay Glazer does a great job helping many people. The taunts opened 24 hours before someone's announcement of COVID-19 doesn't seem exactly the kindest thing you can do to the affected person. All the best to Brian Allen. https://t.co/YQ0ZOkW7HG – RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) April 16, 2020

The fact that Jay Glazer has actually used someone's COVID 19 case to get ratings is unfortunate and you should be ashamed of yourself because you don't tell people to tune in to breakthrough news to report someone's illness. – Chris Madden (@ cmadden222) April 16, 2020

100% Used their platform to accumulate cheap views and clicks. Extremely irresponsible and disregarding Brian Allen, the Rams, and Brian Allen's family. – Vancity Raider 🕷️ 2️⃣ AND 🍌 (@ RaiderFan604) April 16, 2020

Glazer has not responded to criticism or explained why it handled the news the way it did.