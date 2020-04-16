James Ward-Prowse: Southampton midfielder on the art of free kick | Football news

Former Saints captain Jamie Redknapp talks to the English midfielder and has built a reputation as a set specialist.

















8:54



Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse met Sky Sports expert Jamie Redknapp during the lockdown to discuss the art of free kick on The Football Show

Free kick is a skill that many try in the Premier League, but few have mastered.

David Beckham, Gianfranco Zola, Thierry Henry and Cristiano Ronaldo are synonymous with the art form, but the natural successors to that illustrious quartet have been few.

However, one player who is building a reputation as a game piece specialist is Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse.

Since opening his Premier League free kick account in 2015/16, no player has scored more than Ward-Prowse

The England international met the former captain of the Saints and Sky Sports Expert Jamie Redknapp, who is among the Premier League's top 10 free-kick scorers, during closing to discuss the art of free-throwing at The soccer show.

The Ultimate Buzz

"(Free throws are) the most important thing to me. It was always something (from a young age) that I liked because you could score incredible goals."

"As soon as a free kick is awarded, it sounds and you think, 'This is a great opportunity for him to score a good goal.'

"I get a little nervous because you don't get many, so when you get that one, you think 'well, this has to be the one'."

"If you practice a lot in the week it all comes down to that moment, and if you don't do it well, you're gutted."

Display

Ward-Prowse's exquisite free kick led Southampton to victory over Watford in December

"I always try to put my free throws right off center in the center of the goal, so I hope the corner will take it away from the goalkeeper."

"That's my technique. If he has a rhythm, the goalkeeper shouldn't have a chance."

"I try to start with the goalkeeper and make him believe he has a chance, and then make him leave."

Practice makes perfect

Ward-Prowse walks away in celebration after his free kick completed the Southampton trade against Watford

"Thursday is usually my day to kick some balls. I pick up a bag of balls away from everyone else and shrug at defenders trying to take them! I always try to take them alone and in my own space."

"I need to try to get some mannequins and put something at home. I hope it won't be much longer (being locked up), we all miss playing the game, but more importantly we have to be safe and do our best We are surely in a position to play again.

"I miss soccer a lot, it's what we all love to do. You get lost that Thursday, Friday before the games, where you have that feeling of anticipation in your stomach."

"I think I could start watching part of the game again to try and get that buzz back. I hope it won't be much longer, and we can get back to doing what we love."