ITV show withdraws from UK 5.8 million viewers – Deadline

The end of Exam, the ITV and AMC drama in a notorious Who wants to be a millionaire? cheating scandal, recorded a serial audience in the UK on Wednesday.

The third and final episode of the Left Bank Pictures drama, starring SuccessionIt's Matthew Macfadyen and Fleabag ‘s Sian Clifford as convicted cheats Charles and Diana Ingram, was watched by 5.8 million viewers.

Exam he built his grades as he went along. Monday's opening installment was viewed by 5.3M and Tuesday's episode drew an audience of 5.4M, based on BARB figures provided by overnights.tv.

The 5.8 million by the end of Wednesday made it the highest-rated show on the 9 p.m. slot. Kitchen master4.4 s 4.4M viewers on BBC One at the same time.

Exam It has garnered critical acclaim and has even opened a conversation about the 2003 Ingrams conviction. Rhona Friedman, a lawyer representing the couple, told The Guardian they intend to appeal after uncovering new evidence about the audio recording used to process them.

Exam is directed by Stephen Frears (A very English scandal) and written by James Graham (Brexit: an uncivil war) Will premiere at AMC on May 31