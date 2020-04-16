Israel approaches 4th election as unit falters

JERUSALEM – The Israeli president handed over the task of forming a government to parliament on Thursday, beginning a 21-day countdown that could lead to new elections, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival, Benny Gantz, missed another deadline. midnight to reach a power sharing agreement.
The move, which was primarily technical, on its own recently to find a way through Israel's political impasse throughout the year. Neither Mr. Netanyahu nor Mr. Gantz can currently muster a majority without joining forces, and their parties issued a joint statement on Thursday saying that negotiations for a unity government would continue.
But the step taken by President Reuven Rivlin set a timer: By law, lawmakers have 21 days to come up with a viable government, be it a unity coalition or some other configuration. Otherwise, Parliament will automatically disperse on May 7 and, for the fourth time in just over a year, send Israelis to the polls.
The last election, on March 2, did not produce a clear winner. Netanyahu, Israel's longest serving prime minister and leader of the conservative Likud party, has pleaded with Gantz, a former army chief who is leader of the centrist Blue and White party, to join him in a national emergency government to face the coronavirus crisis.
Citing the common good, Gantz entered into talks last month, suspending his repeated electoral promises not to sit in government with an accused prime minister. Mr. Netanyahu faces trial for charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. He denied having done anything wrong.
Netanyahu proposed sharing the prime minister's job, with Netanyahu holding it for the first 18 months and Gantz taking office for the next 18 months.
But unity talks stalled, according to Blue and White officials, because Netanyahu sought assurances to ensure that he could remain in office despite his legal problems. His team's proposals include circumventing or overturning any future Supreme Court ruling that prevents him from forming a government or, later, serving as a deputy to Mr. Gantz, while charged.
Despite saying that he is relatively flexible on other issues, Gantz is committed to upholding Israel's democratic institutions and the rule of law. Mr. Netanyahu's advisers say they are trying to find a deal that works and do not want to risk being brought down by what they consider to be an overly activist court. But critics have questioned Mr. Netanyahu's intentions all along.
"Now it will all come down to a matter of trust," Ben Caspit, a political columnist, wrote in the Maariv newspaper on Thursday. "Are the problems encountered by Netanyahu's consultants real, and is his only goal to save the deal before it falls apart? Or is it for the umpteenth time another typical Netanyahu gambit that is designed to rearrange the deck at the last minute? There are signs pointing in both directions.
Gantz received the first opportunity to form a government after he and the other anti-Netanyahu forces emerged from the March 2 elections in a slightly better position than Netanyahu's right-wing and religious alliance.
Now that the mandate has passed to Parliament, Mr. Netanyahu can try to lure a pair of defectors across the lines to form his own tight government. Analysts also suggested that a couple of recent flattering opinion polls may have encouraged him to risk a fourth choice.
Gantz has fewer options. Your decision to Entering into talks with Mr. Netanyahu led to a bitter breakup of his party and a blow to his credibility.
There is still talk among the opposition of advancing legislation that blocks Mr. Netanyahu from fulfilling another mandate. But time is short, and while unity talks are at stake, Gantz, who is currently the speaker of Parliament, can stop that initiative.
Moshe Yaalon, who was defense minister of the Likud under the command of Mr. Netanyahu, then joined the Blue and White alliance and has now also parted ways with it, urged Mr. Gantz on Wednesday night to "stay away from the abyss "and not giving in to Mr. Netanyahu's demands to avoid the Supreme Court.
On Twitter on Thursday, Mr. Yaalon accused Mr. Netanyahu. having taken Likud and the country hostage, "leading to three elections, and now perhaps a fourth."
