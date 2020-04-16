Israel approaches 4th election as unit falters

JERUSALEM – The Israeli president handed over the task of forming a government to parliament on Thursday, beginning a 21-day countdown that could lead to new elections, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival, Benny Gantz, missed another deadline. midnight to reach a power sharing agreement.

The move, which was primarily technical, on its own recently to find a way through Israel's political impasse throughout the year. Neither Mr. Netanyahu nor Mr. Gantz can currently muster a majority without joining forces, and their parties issued a joint statement on Thursday saying that negotiations for a unity government would continue.

But the step taken by President Reuven Rivlin set a timer: By law, lawmakers have 21 days to come up with a viable government, be it a unity coalition or some other configuration. Otherwise, Parliament will automatically disperse on May 7 and, for the fourth time in just over a year, send Israelis to the polls.

The last election, on March 2, did not produce a clear winner. Netanyahu, Israel's longest serving prime minister and leader of the conservative Likud party, has pleaded with Gantz, a former army chief who is leader of the centrist Blue and White party, to join him in a national emergency government to face the coronavirus crisis.