Iranian ships carry out attacks against US military ships in the Arabian Gulf – Defense Blog

On April 15, the Central Command of the US Naval Forces. USA He published images of an Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGCN) navy ship carrying out unsafe and unprofessional actions against the US Naval Forces. USA In the Arabian Gulf.

Eleven Iranian ships made dangerous and harassing approaches to the USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3), USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), USS Firebolt (PC 10), USS Sirocco (PC 6), USCGC Wrangell (WPB 1332) and USCGC Maui (WPB 1304) while US ships were conducting joint integration operations with US Army Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. USA In the international waters of the Northern Arabian Gulf.

In addition, IRGCN ships carried out their drills of attacks against US military ships.

IRGCN vessels repeatedly crossed the bows and stern of US vessels. USA At extremely close range and high speeds, including multiple exhaust crossovers with an approach point (CPA) closer to 50 yards and within 10 yards of Maui's bow.

The crews of the EE. USA They issued multiple warnings over the bridge-to-bridge radio, five short bursts of ship horns, and long-range acoustic noise devices, but received no response from the IRGCN.

After about an hour, IRGCN ships responded to bridge-to-bridge radio inquiries, then moved away from the American ships and made distance between them.

The dangerous and provocative actions of the IRGCN increased the risk of miscalculation and collision, they were not in accordance with the internationally recognized Convention on the International Regulation to Prevent Collisions at Sea (COLREGS) or "rules of the road,quot; or maritime customs internationally. recognized, and were not in accordance with the obligation of international law to act with due regard to the safety of other ships in the area.

The US Navy The US, Coast Guard, Marines, and Army have conducted joint interoperability operations in the Gulf of Northern Arabia since late March.

US Naval Forces USA They remain vigilant and are empowered to act professionally, while our commanding officers retain the inherent right to act in self-defense.