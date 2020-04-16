Inside Dorinda Medley's Berkshires Mansion

This house is a staple of the Real Housewives of New York City, deserves to hold his own apple.

We are talking about Dorina MedleyThe 11,000-square-foot Berkshires, Massachusetts estate known as Blue Stone Manor. With seven rooms and plenty of interior space, it has been the unique scene of many iconic reality show moments between Medley and her partner Housewives Through the years.

However, its history goes back far beyond Medley's small-screen debut. The estate was built in 1902 and was even an important property in the life of the reality star long before she owned it. Living in the area as a child, Medley and her father would drive past the house and the future celebrity would tell her that her plans would one day be the owners. That dream finally came true when Medley's late husband, Richard, he gave it as a gift for his wedding.