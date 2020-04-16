Inside Dorinda Medley's Berkshires Mansion

This house is a staple of the Real Housewives of New York City, deserves to hold his own apple.
We are talking about Dorina MedleyThe 11,000-square-foot Berkshires, Massachusetts estate known as Blue Stone Manor. With seven rooms and plenty of interior space, it has been the unique scene of many iconic reality show moments between Medley and her partner Housewives Through the years.
However, its history goes back far beyond Medley's small-screen debut. The estate was built in 1902 and was even an important property in the life of the reality star long before she owned it. Living in the area as a child, Medley and her father would drive past the house and the future celebrity would tell her that her plans would one day be the owners. That dream finally came true when Medley's late husband, Richard, he gave it as a gift for his wedding.
Mick Hales and Annabel White
Having fixed it once when it was first owned, the television personality took on a renovation again after the floods caused nearly $ 1 million damage to his beloved home in 2019.
Fortunately, Medley has overcome that painstaking period, which fans were able to see in the most recent episodes of the Bravo series.
Since then it has opened the doors to Architectural Summary to introduce some of the new additions to the renovated property.
Such changes include updated paneling, a zebra rug, and a Japanese shade in the infamous dining room.
Mick Hales and Annabel White
However, while the paint has been redone and accents have been added in some places, the unique aesthetics of the home are largely intact.
"I want people to come by and have an opinion," said Medley. AD.
"Qué What is that? Why is that? Where did that come from? Why do you have it? I love that color! I hate that color!"
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
