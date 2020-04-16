Indian Premier League 2020 suspended & # 39; until further notice & # 39; | Cricket News





The Mumbai Indians are the defending champions of the Indian Premier League

The Indian Premier League has been suspended until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic, announced the Cricket Control Board in India (BCCI).

The eight-team league, which was originally scheduled to start on March 29, was initially postponed until Wednesday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

India will remain closed until May 3 and the Cricket Board of Control in India (BCCI) called to stop the league indefinitely.

Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, said in a statement: "The health and safety of the nation and of everyone involved in our great sport remains our top priority and as such, BCCI along with franchise owners We, the broadcaster, sponsors and all concerned acknowledge that the IPL 2020 season will only begin when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

"BCCI will continue to monitor and review the situation regarding a possible start date in close collaboration with all of its stakeholders and will continue to receive guidance from the Government of India, state governments and other state regulatory bodies."

No date has been suggested for when it could be held.

World Cup winners Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler are among 11 players from England to be featured in the lucrative annual event.