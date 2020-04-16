India is the most digitally skilled country in the world: Survey – Latest news

Sixty-seven percent of digital workers in India said emerging technologies like machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) are increasing their efficiency at work, according to a Gartner, Inc. Survey The 2019 Gartner Digital Workplace Survey found that India is the world's most digitally skilled country, followed by the UK and the US. Because they have the largest Gen Z workforce along with a desire to learn new skills using digital technologies in the workplace.

27% of digital workers in India are qualified experts in digital technology for work purposes, the research and advisory firm said in a statement.

"Seven out of ten employees in India said adopting new digital technologies will create career opportunities and better paying jobs," said Rashmi Choudhary, senior research analyst at Gartner.

"Technical professionals strongly believe in the adoption of new digital technologies compared to manual, skilled and semi-skilled manual workers."

In terms of tools that employees use for real-time collaboration, digital workers in Singapore and India use real-time messaging and social media tools more frequently than their counterparts in China, France, Germany, the United States, and the United Kingdom. United.



"Digital tools enhance employee collaboration through crowdsourcing and cross-pollination, thereby enhancing digital skills for workers," said Choudhary.

Forty-five percent of digital workers in India don't care that their work habits are tracked and monitored by digital technologies. This figure is the highest among those surveyed.

"Digital workers in India believe that a smart workplace contributes to a greater focus on more meaningful and business-critical work. At the same time, they expect their organization to mitigate the risk of being monitored," he said.

The survey also showed that digital workers not only want formal training consisting of modules and workshops in the classroom, but are also willing to undertake on-the-job (OTJ) and just-in-time (JIT) training to improve their digital skills in the job .

In India, 39 percent of digital workers want to receive training from OTJ to keep their knowledge of AI, ML and IoT up to date, which is the highest among respondents, Gartner said.