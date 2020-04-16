Hugh Jackman turned down a role in "Cats,quot;

The only musical that you probably agree not to have on his IMDb page.
As we all know by now, Cats It reeked worse than the three-week cat litter left in the sun.
But there was one star that completely dodged the disaster: Hugh Jackman!
In an interview with The Daily Beast, Hugh revealed that the film's director, Tom Hopper, had offered him a role in the film.
Hugh said that he was actually offered several roles, but had to decline due to scheduling issues:
You know, Tom called me from the start because we did it. Les mis Together, and there were a couple of options there based on availability and time, and really … yeah, it just wasn't available at the time.
But when asked if he was happy or not, he turned down the role, Hugh, being a gentleman, did not criticize the film and said:
I'm in the theater, man, and I don't want to dedicate myself to attacking people, or getting into cars. I haven't seen it, and Tom Hooper is one of the great filmmakers we have.
Okay, I think it's pretty safe to say that Hugh is probably happy that he turned down a role in the movie. Although, FTR would have made the movie much more iconic if it had been in it!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!