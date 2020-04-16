Hrithik Roshan donates 25 lakh rupees to help 4,000 daily salaried workers



Hrithik Roshan had a previous link with an NGO to provide 1.2 lakh meals to daily wage earners and purchase masks for municipal workers and caregivers in Mumbai.

Today, Sushant Singh, Secretary General, CINTAA, shared a photo of himself with Hrithik Roshan from his film Lakshya and thanked the actor for his contribution of Rs 25 lakh to Cinema and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) to help 4000 salary artists daily. Sushant and Hrithik starred in the 2004 film Lakshya. Hrithik played the title role of Lt. Karan Shergill in the war drama directed by Farhan Akhtar. In the tweet, Sushant also wrote the first two lines of Lakshya's popular song: "Kandho se milte hai kandhe, kadmo se kadam milte hai."



In addition to making contributions to combat the new coronavirus, Hrithik also urged fans to stay indoors. Last month, she shared a video message for children, asking for help in the battle against the deadly virus. He urged children to make their elders understand that it is not safe to leave their homes. "Ghar par rehkar ladna hoga," he said in the video.