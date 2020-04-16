HP's redesigned Envy laptops follow the example of the excellent Specter x360

Today, HP announced several new laptops in its Envy line, adding affordable alternatives to the company's most expensive Specter line. This includes a redesigned 13-inch version of its Envy ultrabook, which is now equipped with Intel's Ice Lake 10th Gen i7-1065G7 processor with Iris Plus graphics. The design improvements made to Envy 13 reflect similar changes made in late 2019 to the excellent Specter x360, such as a smaller footprint, taking up less space on your desktop with what appears to be a small compromise on features.

Despite the decrease in size, the Envy 13 retains a 13.3-inch display on an 11-inch chassis. The keyboard and trackpad look like last year's model. Expect this to roll out in early May with a starting price of $ 999.99.

HP also reorganized its Envy 15 laptop, which contains the latest tenth-generation Intel i7-10750H processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q graphics chip. While it's bigger than the Envy 13, its new look is just as attractive. The design is a bit similar to the Razer Blade 15, with speaker grilles flanking the keyboard and a large trackpad located in the middle of the chassis.

This machine can be configured with a 4K HDR OLED display with 100 percent DCI-P3 color calibration. HP says it has improved thermal design for more processing performance while using intensive applications such as graphically demanding games and processor-dependent content creation. That said, given this model's mid-range Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics processor, don't expect every game to run smoothly if you have each setting set to max. HP plans to launch this machine in June, starting at $ 1,349.99.

Some of the more exciting changes come with the new Envy x360 13 and Envy x360 15 laptops. Of course, the biggest difference between these models and the standard Envy is their two-in-one functionality. Each laptop can be fully folded into a tablet-like device, or you can arrange it to look like a tent, making watching movies more enjoyable. Both start at $ 699.99 and ship with AMD's 7nm Zen 2 series processor CPUs. The 13-inch model has 8GB of RAM, a fast 512GB NVMe SSD, and AMD's Ryzen 7 4700U. To achieve the same starting price, the 15-inch machine has been equipped with half of that storage and AMD's slower Ryzen 4500U processor. I doubt the difference in performance between the two is night and day, but it's worth considering whether size or power is more important to you.

HP also offers to equip your Envy x360 15 with Intel CPU if you don't mind paying more. For $ 849.99, you can get the 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1035G1 with Iris Plus Graphics; You can also get a model with the faster Intel Core i7-1065G7. An HP spokesperson said The edge It hasn't yet set a final price for this updated model, though the company expects it to cost less than $ 2,000.