Howard Finkel died at 69; The fighting world pays tribute to the legendary ring announcer

Howard Finkel died at 69; The fighting world pays tribute to the legendary ring announcer

WWF (later WWE) broadcaster Howard Finkel died Thursday at the age of 69.

"The Fink,quot;, as he was affectionately known, had been with the wrestling conglomerate since the mid-1970s, hired as the company's first employee in 1975. He made his debut as a ring announcer in 1977, a position he would occupy until the late 90s.

Finkel is known for his "and new,quot; announcement after changing a title from one wrestler to another. He is also credited with having invented the nickname "WrestleMania,quot; and also the nickname "The Dragon,quot; for Ricky Steamboat.

In recent years, Finkel worked in various behind-the-scenes roles for WWE, making sporadic appearances as a ring announcer. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2000.

Wrestling staff from across the industry respected the legendary voice:

