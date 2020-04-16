Howard Finkel died at 69; The fighting world pays tribute to the legendary ring announcer

WWF (later WWE) broadcaster Howard Finkel died Thursday at the age of 69.

"The Fink,quot;, as he was affectionately known, had been with the wrestling conglomerate since the mid-1970s, hired as the company's first employee in 1975. He made his debut as a ring announcer in 1977, a position he would occupy until the late 90s.

Finkel is known for his "and new,quot; announcement after changing a title from one wrestler to another. He is also credited with having invented the nickname "WrestleMania,quot; and also the nickname "The Dragon,quot; for Ricky Steamboat.

In recent years, Finkel worked in various behind-the-scenes roles for WWE, making sporadic appearances as a ring announcer. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2000.

Wrestling staff from across the industry respected the legendary voice:

Damn, this is another kick in the gut. 😞😞 Rest Easy Fink! One of the largest and most recognizable voices in history. I loved this guy. They all did it. https://t.co/MklOpTCacu – Hurricanes Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) April 16, 2020

Every fan of wrestling at some point imagines making an entry at WrestleMania. I've done it almost every day of my life, and The Fink is the only voice that I hear say my name in my head. – Tony Nese (@TonyNese) April 16, 2020

I am totally gutted by the passing of Howard Finkel. Another voice from my childhood has been silenced. What a sweet, sweet man. I will miss our conversations about wrestling and Rock N Roll. This ABSOLUTELY sucks. I love you Fink! pic.twitter.com/eAX0cOktda – Brian Heffron, aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) April 16, 2020

I barely have the words right now. Howard Finkel is a legend. What an iconic voice and interpreter that set the stage for so many incredible moments. Rest in peace, Fink – Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 16, 2020