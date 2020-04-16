How to see the event A world full of stars: together at home

If you need a boost, you're in luck because the One world: together at home The concert is just around the corner!
In case you haven't listened, on Saturday (April 18), dozens of your favorite celebrities will be teaming up for a one-night special to lift the spirits, highlight frontline healthcare workers, and help continue the fight. against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The World Health Organization and special entertainment functions supported by Global Citizens act by no less than Lady Gaga and it's guaranteed to be a blast with Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert hosting.
Check out all the details on how to watch below so you can tune in to all the action!
When is the event "One world: together at home,quot;?
On Saturday, April 18, the event will kick off with a six-hour live stream ahead of the two-hour broadcast with artists such as Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift running.
Start time: Live broadcast from 2:00 p.m. At 8:00 pm. ITS T; linear transmission from 8:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. in broadcast networks; reopening of the two-hour event starting at 11:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m. in additional networks.
How can I see the event?
You can go to E! Online to watch the six-hour live stream when it starts or watch it on other platforms like Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and Youtube.
NBC, ABC and CBS will air the two-hour broadcast beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST and PST, 7 p.m. Central, followed by a new presentation of the program at 11:00 p.m. in networks like E! and bravo.
Who will I see performing at the event?
There is an exciting lineup of musicians, comedians, and more.
Among the list are Elton John, John Legend, Chris Martin, Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, J Balvin, Kacey Musgraves, Lizzo, Maluma, Maren Morris, Celine Dion, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Usher, Stevie Wonder and more.
There are also celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Tim Gunn, Jason Segal, Jennifer Lopez, David Beckham, Idris Elba and others who will join in the fun. Whether it's through musical numbers or comic sketches, the event promises to uplift your spirit as you educate yourself on the latest around COVID-19.
You can see the full list of everyone involved on the Global Citizen site.
How can I do my part?
You can go to the Global Citizen site to take steps that will help you make a commitment to stay home, take quizzes on how to protect yourself, and spread the word among your friends.
With the reach of Global Citizen impacting 880 million lives and enabling supporters to take 24 million actions worldwide to help, you can join the cause to help the organization continue to make the world a better place.
Don't miss the One world: together at home special with Lady Gaga in celebration of health workers on Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC followed by an encore at 11 p.m. one!. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
