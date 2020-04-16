How to see the event A world full of stars: together at home

If you need a boost, you're in luck because the One world: together at home The concert is just around the corner!

In case you haven't listened, on Saturday (April 18), dozens of your favorite celebrities will be teaming up for a one-night special to lift the spirits, highlight frontline healthcare workers, and help continue the fight. against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The World Health Organization and special entertainment functions supported by Global Citizens act by no less than Lady Gaga and it's guaranteed to be a blast with Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert hosting.

Check out all the details on how to watch below so you can tune in to all the action!

When is the event "One world: together at home,quot;?

On Saturday, April 18, the event will kick off with a six-hour live stream ahead of the two-hour broadcast with artists such as Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift running.

Start time: Live broadcast from 2:00 p.m. At 8:00 pm. ITS T; linear transmission from 8:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. in broadcast networks; reopening of the two-hour event starting at 11:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m. in additional networks.