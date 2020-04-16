How to organize remote compulsive observation sessions with your friends on the web – Computing News

Just because you have to keep your social distance doesn't mean you can't date movies with friends. There are quite a few web resources that will allow you to watch TV shows and movies with your friends, and even allow you to host YouTube marathons.

Watch2gether

This resource makes it easy for friends and family to watch videos together no matter where they are in the world. Just create a free room and share your link via messenger or email. Recipients can click on the address and enjoy the same content as you, with you.

To stream videos, you must first select the source: YouTube, Vimeo, Twitch, Deezer, Instagram, Twitter, DailyMotion, Facebook (among others), from the drop-down menu on the screen, and search for what you want to see. Then choose from the results shown below.

Alternatively, you can paste a direct link to what you want to see. You and the other participants in the room can also add to your playlist by clicking the "+" sign at the bottom of each video.

Everyone in the room watches the same video; accordingly, when a user clicks the Pause button, it stops for each user in the room. You also get a chat window, with webcam support, to communicate with your friends who have joined the room.

A Watch2Gether room is automatically deleted after 24 hours, but create a free account and you get the option to save it. Other perks include a custom avatar image, a fixed nickname, as well as an overview of all rooms in which you participate.

The rooms you create are private by default; Watch2Gether does not post the link anywhere. The site also supports full screen viewing.

My Circle TV

My Circle TV is another fantastic resource that allows you to stream videos with your friends and family simultaneously after creating a free room and sharing your link with them.

Now, while this website doesn't support video chat, it has a very intuitive six-tab user interface: "Chat,quot; for text messages; "Users,quot; showing details of participants, such as their video buffering status and whether they have their microphones on in the room; "My video,quot; that allows participants to stream content from cloud sources such as Dropbox, Google Drive and myCloud;

"History,quot; to get a list of the videos played in the room; "Playlists,quot; which shows all the videos that users have added and finally "Search,quot; which allows you to search for content on YouTube, Vimeo and SoundCloud to add to your playlist.

Now, while you don't need to sign up for a My Circle TV account, if you create one, you'll get a personalized user space; You can find all your latest activities in history every time you log in again, and you also get 5GB of free storage on myCloud.





Two seven



Unlike Watch2Gether and My Circle TV, TwoSeven does not allow you to create a temporary room, and all users must sign up for a free account. Also, you can't search for videos or create playlists from its interface, so you always have to paste the direct links of what you want to see.

On the plus side, TwoSeven has a clutter-free interface that makes it easier to focus on the content you're watching. You get video, voice and text chat, and this service also lets you share personal clips to watch together.

The site streams content from YouTube, Vimeo and any other URLs that "normally ends with .mp4."

