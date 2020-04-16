How to make video calls using smart screens

If you have a smart screen like Google Next Hub or Amazon Echo Show, you should consider its features and usefulness. It allows users to view daily updates, play music, watch YouTube videos, check for news updates, and more. However, an essential element is the ability to make hands-free video calls.

Both Google Next Hub and Amazon Alexa come with their own video calling solutions. Google has integrated its Duo app, while Amazon comes with built-in video calling features. In addition to this, Amazon Alexa also comes with Skype integration.



How to make video calls with Google Hub Nest



Duo calls are available on the following products: Google Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max



one) Download and install the Google Home app on your smartphone



two) Open the Amazon Alexa app on your smartphone



3) Select your Next Hub device from the list.



4) Go to settings from the upper right corner



5) Look for the Duo video call option in the More option



6) Follow the on-screen instructions to enable duo calling



7) Now, use the commands below to make and receive video calls.

Call someone



Say "Video call (contact)" or "Call (contact) in Duo

End call



Say "End call,quot; or "Hang up,quot;, or touch End call.



Say "Mute call,quot; or "Stop mute call,quot;. Receive calls



Say "Answer the call,quot;. Call rejection



Say "Reject the call,quot;.



How to make video calls with Amazon Alexa





Before you can start making video or audio calls on your Echo Show device, you'll need to configure the capacity within the Alexa app.





Go to the Communicate button or the Message button from the bottom of the screen

Verify your phone number and grant the application the necessary permissions to make the call

Now, you can make calls using the Alexa app or the Alexa Echo show simply by asking you to make a video call.

To make a video call with Amazon Echo Show, ask Alexa to call your contact and answer a call, say Alexa Answer.