How to make video calls using smart screens

Both Google Next Hub and Amazon Alexa come with their own video calling solutions. Google has integrated its Duo app, while Amazon comes with built-in video calling features. In addition to this, Amazon Alexa also comes with Skype integration.
How to make video calls with Google Hub Nest
Duo calls are available on the following products: Google Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max
Download and install the Google Home app on your smartphone
Open the Amazon Alexa app on your smartphone
Select your Next Hub device from the list.
Go to settings from the upper right corner
Look for the Duo video call option in the More option
Follow the on-screen instructions to enable duo calling
Now, use the commands below to make and receive video calls.
Call someone
Say "Video call (contact)" or "Call (contact) in Duo
End call
Say "End call,quot; or "Hang up,quot;, or touch End call.
Say "Mute call,quot; or "Stop mute call,quot;.
Receive calls
Say "Answer the call,quot;.
Call rejection
Say "Reject the call,quot;.
How to make video calls with Amazon Alexa
Before you can start making video or audio calls on your Echo Show device, you'll need to configure the capacity within the Alexa app.
- Go to the Communicate button or the Message button from the bottom of the screen
- Verify your phone number and grant the application the necessary permissions to make the call
- Now, you can make calls using the Alexa app or the Alexa Echo show simply by asking you to make a video call.
To make a video call with Amazon Echo Show, ask Alexa to call your contact and answer a call, say Alexa Answer.
%MINIFYHTML1954f86117f54ded2669d3ae896d243a12%