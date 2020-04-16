How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry secretly delivered free meals

Prince harry and Meghan Markle they are already paying for it in their new neighborhood.

Only weeks after moving to Los Angeles with baby Archie HarrisonThe famous couple helped distribute meals for Project Angel Food, a nonprofit charity that prepares and delivers healthy meals to feed people affected by illness.

"Meghan and Harry were looking to serve at Easter and Meghan was talking to her mother who told her that Project Angel Food needs help. She said, 'Yes, I would love to,'" said the executive director of Project Angel Food. Richard Ayoub he said to E! News. "They contacted us and came in and gave them a tour of the kitchen. They were very committed to everyone they met and asked us questions. They were completely down to earth and interested in helping our most vulnerable customers , people who have compromised immune systems who are most likely to contract the coronavirus. "

ME! The news can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also met with the organization's chefs and staff members during their visit.