How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry secretly delivered free meals

Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire
Prince harry and Meghan Markle they are already paying for it in their new neighborhood.
Only weeks after moving to Los Angeles with baby Archie HarrisonThe famous couple helped distribute meals for Project Angel Food, a nonprofit charity that prepares and delivers healthy meals to feed people affected by illness.
"Meghan and Harry were looking to serve at Easter and Meghan was talking to her mother who told her that Project Angel Food needs help. She said, 'Yes, I would love to,'" said the executive director of Project Angel Food. Richard Ayoub he said to E! News. "They contacted us and came in and gave them a tour of the kitchen. They were very committed to everyone they met and asked us questions. They were completely down to earth and interested in helping our most vulnerable customers , people who have compromised immune systems who are most likely to contract the coronavirus. "
ME! The news can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also met with the organization's chefs and staff members during their visit.
"I gave them the protocols in terms of masks, gloves and six feet of social distance. So they went out and knocked on the doors in masks and N95 gloves," Richard shared. "They were pretty undercover, so some of the people they delivered to had no idea who they were. We got a call yesterday from someone who said, 'I just realized. Was that who I think he was?' # 39; "
We are told that the couple delivered six people in Burbank and Glendale, California, and each delivery consisted of seven days of frozen meals tailored to the individual's needs. Non-perishable items such as canned goods and oatmeal were also included.
"They liked it so much that they asked if they could come back, so they did it again yesterday and delivered 14 people to West Hollywood, making 20 deliveries total," Richard shared. "They wanted to free our drivers, who make 50 to 60 deliveries a day, from their workload. They wanted to ease their load and pay tribute to the chefs."
Wherever you live during the pandemic, Project Angel Food is accepting online donations to help feed families in need.
And for those impressed by the actions of Prince Harry and Meghan, Richard is happy to report that they were casually dressed during their visits. And yes, they seem very happy together.
"They seemed very in love and very happy," he shared. "I sure hope they come back."
—Beth Sobol's report
