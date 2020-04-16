How Disney's star-studded Singalong came together during the coronavirus quarantine

BuzzFeed News journalists take pride in providing you with reliable and relevant reports on the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and subscribe to our newsletter, Sprout today.

Two weeks ago, as the United States was still grappling with the impact of the global spread of the coronavirus, Disney's CEO and former former CEO Bob Iger noted a trend of people leaning on the music of their favorite classics from Disney while they were in quarantine. According to Rob Mills, senior vice president at ABC Entertainment, it was Iger's idea to air a Disney musical special. After collaborating with outside producers, the company came up with the time for Thursday night. Disney family singalong special with over 16 performances by beloved singers and artists. "Bob Iger had celebrities and non-celebrities post Disney songs on his social pages and I think you saw the common thread that the Disney songbook has been there for us through thick and thin," Mills told BuzzFeed News. "This was one way that people actually turned to Disney to help provide some comfort." The star-studded lineup of artists included Ariana Grande singing "I Won't Say I'm In Love,quot; by HerculesJosh Groban performing "You've got a friend in me,quot; from Toy Story, Christina Aguilera singing "Can You Feel the Love Tonight,quot; by The Lion King, "A dream is a wish your heart makes,quot;, performed by Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé. Cast members of High School Musical, including Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale and Corbin Bleu also came together for a "We are all in this together,quot; performance.

All the talents were excited to join the special, which was hosted by Ryan Seacrest and included public service announcements about Feeding America to help raise awareness and funds to help people affected by the COVID-19 crisis as they had the free time and they wanted to bring people home some joy. Mills also said that Iger personally contacted Beyoncé and asked her to participate. “She sent something and it was absolutely beautiful. Beyoncé singing "When You Wish Upon a Star,quot; was in the total spirit of not just what the special was about, but what the country was about right now, and it was something only she could do, "Mills said. Beyoncé's performance was a surprise to viewers who tuned in on Thursday, unlike the other artists who were announced in advance. Mills said he sent his recording "just in time,quot; on Wednesday afternoon with just a few hours to finish editing the final cut. Executive producer Katie Mullan told BuzzFeed News that she delivered the final version of the special on Thursday morning after sleeping only two hours in two days, editing all hours of the night. “We were working in such a condensed time frame. We normally take six to three months to put together a great special full of talent like this, and the idea to do it in less than two weeks was bananas, "said Mullan. "People had been shooting celebrities from home, but it was still at that stage that it seemed like a brave new world of production." Mullan said there were people across the United States who worked virtually on the production team, leaving professional teams at the talent gateways and working to produce, direct and troubleshoot Zoom. They reserved all the talent in four days, filmed all the performances in three days, and spent the rest of their time in a virtual editing suite to achieve the final product.

LISTEN: Beyonce performs "When You Wish Upon a Star,quot; and dedicates the song to healthcare workers. Just perfect. #DisneyFamilySingalong

“We had to find a way to talk to them through everything remotely. Many celebrities were tech savvy, and in other cases, it was a lot of talking to people about exactly how to have the camera, take test shots, rework them, and cross your toes to know what would be nice when I came back, "said Mullan. "There was a bit of a learning curve and some technical issues at first, but in 24 hours we really figured out where the issues were and just refined them from there." During the special, the lyrics for each song also appeared on the screen, allowing viewers to sing at home and participate in "a giant karaoke for Disney's American music," such as Dancing with the stars dancer and choreographer Derek Hough expressed it. When the producers contacted Hough just over a week ago to see if he and his girlfriend Hayley Erbert wanted to perform on the Disney family singalong, took the opportunity to provide people with some fun and entertainment while they are in quarantine. “It was an excuse for us to do something fun at home and it's great to be a part of something where we are still artists. We're just trying to make someone happy and smile, "Hough told BuzzFeed News. According to Hough, the producers asked him to perform the iconic Beauty and the Beast ballad "Be our guest,quot;. With a tight timeline and quick change, Hough and Erbert defined their costume ideas, improvised most of their choreography, and recorded their performance in just one day on Hough’s GoPro.

"It's just the two of us moving the camera and we didn't plan anything," he said. "With the choreography, we were running around the house making a mess and wondering, 'Well, what should we do next?' Hough was able to FaceTime his sister, dancer and singer-songwriter Julianne Hough, in her performance, by installing her on an iPad to make it look like she was dancing alongside him and Erbert at home. He said he then edited the footage together before sending it back to the producers. "It is designed to spread a little bit of joy and a little bit of magic into people's homes during this time," he said. "At least for me, during this time it's about entertaining, being positive, trying to have a good time and being creative, but also raising money and raising awareness for the people who are really struggling." During a time when many aspects of people's lives are uncertain, Hough said that Disney family singalong and studio movies in general can give people a feeling of comfort. "I think we have seen 20 Disney movies during this quarantine," he said. “Disney movies and music make people feel nostalgia, familiarity, and warm and confusing feelings that you associate music with. When you listen to music or watch one of the movies, it's like a warm blanket. "