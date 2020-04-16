Homeless man falls dead from coronavirus – Passerby Livestreams Body !!

A homeless man in New Jersey fell dead after a coughing attack that many believe was the result of the deadly Covid-19 coronavirus, MTO News has discovered.

And the death was captured on live Instagram, as you can see in the video below, but we warn you that it contains VERY graphic content.

LINK TO THE VIDEO HERE

The death occurred in Newark, New Jersey, and according to social media reports, a man who appeared to be homeless continuously coughed for nearly an hour. He seemed to be out of breath and distressed, but no one asked for help.

Then finally he stopped coughing.

When passersby approached the man, they saw that he was no longer coughing, because he was dead. Spectators suspected that the man died of the coronavirus, so they kept their distance.

But a woman pulled out her phone and began broadcasting the incident live.

MTO News contacted Newark police for comment, but did not offer comment.

