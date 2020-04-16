Homeless man falls dead from coronavirus – Passerby Livestreams Body !!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

A homeless man in New Jersey fell dead after a coughing attack that many believe was the result of the deadly Covid-19 coronavirus, MTO News has discovered.

And the death was captured on live Instagram, as you can see in the video below, but we warn you that it contains VERY graphic content.

LINK TO THE VIDEO HERE

The death occurred in Newark, New Jersey, and according to social media reports, a man who appeared to be homeless continuously coughed for nearly an hour. He seemed to be out of breath and distressed, but no one asked for help.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here