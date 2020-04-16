Hollywood remembers Brian Dennehy and his "Bigger Than Life" roles – Deadline

Brian Dennehy, who died Wednesday at age 81, was a Golden Globe winner and two-time Tony Award winner, known for his memorable roles in memorable headliner films, from First blood alongside Sylvester Stallone for Tommy Boy starring Chris Farley.

He also stood out on stage, winning two Best Actor In Play Tonys for reviving classic shows – 1999 Death of a seller and from 2003 The long journey day to night.

Tributes have been pouring in, from fellow co-stars to a poignant note from former publicist Tony Angellotti. Keep checking as we add more throughout the day.

Tony Angellotti, publicist

In my experience, there was no one like Brian Dennehy. He was an original, an inventor, a storyteller, and a charming man, father and husband. And a great great customer.

Related story Brian Dennehy dies: the versatile actor of & # 39; First Blood & # 39; and & # 39; The Blacklist & # 39; I was 81 years old

Many years ago, his agent called to ask me if I would be interested in confronting him, I said yes without a meeting. He had transitioned much earlier primarily to film specific public relations as an agency owner, so he hadn't represented actors in a long time, but he admired Dennehy's greatest performances that he wanted to meet him.

It did not disappoint. For a little over five years we worked together, throughout their many roles on film and television and on stage, including their Broadway knockout starring in "The Death of a Salesman." That night in the theater I forgot that we were friends because he was Willy Loman.

I loved Brian's stories, his affection, his family, and his humor. He made his mark as an actor and as a man. You can't do much better in this business than that.

Any actor who worked with Brian can tell you how lucky we were. There was no one else present, truthful or generous with whom to be in a scene. Broadway, movies and television have lost an irreplaceable giant pic.twitter.com/bLehOkLJPv – Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) April 16, 2020

Very sad to hear about Brian Dennehy's passing. He was a fantastic actor on big and small screens as well as in the theater. Another great loss! RIP MM pic.twitter.com/tv8ZwdRbO9 – Malcolm McDowell (@McDowellMalc) April 16, 2020

I am devastated to hear that we lost my dear friend and colleague, #BrianDennehy. We were partners in two of my favorite movies, Split Image and Best Seller. I have never laughed as much as every day on set or off. For a big "tough guy", it was a love. #RIPBrian pic.twitter.com/EjsxMvqlxw – James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 16, 2020

Very sad. A tremendous, tremendous talent. I never saw a bad performance from him. Brian Dennehy dies: the versatile actor of & # 39; First Blood & # 39; and & # 39; The Blacklist & # 39; I had 81 https://t.co/emuixT4M50 via @Deadline – Don Winslow (@donwinslow) April 16, 2020

We were filming 3 days with dad and basically took the terminally ill father Brian Dennehy from his hospital bed to the bathroom over and over again. He is not a frail old man. He is a bull. Tenth shot I ask Brian for help. Pretend a little. Bad idea. Take 11 was unpleasant. RIP❤️❤️❤️🙏 https://t.co/HTKoNV3ten – Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) April 16, 2020

Brian Dennehy's Favorite Movies 1. First blood

2. Jericho Mile

3. Tommy Boy

4. F / X

5. 10

6. foul play I interviewed him in 2002 in Canada, it was delightful. A way to "podcast" before you have a capsule. RIP.https: //t.co/eh99SUcBQC – Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) April 16, 2020

No one would ever consider me an aristocrat. I think the important thing about being an Irish artist is access to melancholy. Especially American Irish. The availability of losses, some kind of pain, is an important part of who we are. I think my Irishman gave me that.

Brian Dennehy – David Harewood (@DavidHarewood) April 16, 2020

Send sympathy to Elizabeth Dennehy and her family for the loss of her father, the great Brian Dennehy. – Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) April 16, 2020