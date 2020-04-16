Hollywood remembers Brian Dennehy and his "Bigger Than Life" roles – Deadline

Brian Dennehy, who died Wednesday at age 81, was a Golden Globe winner and two-time Tony Award winner, known for his memorable roles in memorable headliner films, from First blood alongside Sylvester Stallone for Tommy Boy starring Chris Farley.
He also stood out on stage, winning two Best Actor In Play Tonys for reviving classic shows – 1999 Death of a seller and from 2003 The long journey day to night.
Tributes have been pouring in, from fellow co-stars to a poignant note from former publicist Tony Angellotti. Keep checking as we add more throughout the day.
Tony Angellotti, publicist
In my experience, there was no one like Brian Dennehy. He was an original, an inventor, a storyteller, and a charming man, father and husband. And a great great customer.
Many years ago, his agent called to ask me if I would be interested in confronting him, I said yes without a meeting. He had transitioned much earlier primarily to film specific public relations as an agency owner, so he hadn't represented actors in a long time, but he admired Dennehy's greatest performances that he wanted to meet him.
It did not disappoint. For a little over five years we worked together, throughout their many roles on film and television and on stage, including their Broadway knockout starring in "The Death of a Salesman." That night in the theater I forgot that we were friends because he was Willy Loman.
I loved Brian's stories, his affection, his family, and his humor. He made his mark as an actor and as a man. You can't do much better in this business than that.
