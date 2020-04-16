His briefing on Thursday – The New York Times

German Chancellor offers cautious re-entry plan
Angela Merkel's announcement, based on science, seemed to re-make Germany, Europe's largest economy, a de facto leader on the continent and an example to Western nations.
An economic blockade will remain in place for an additional 20 days, and strict social distancing rules will remain in effect. But some stores may reopen starting next week.
"What we have achieved is an interim success, no more and no less," Merkel said. As of Wednesday, there were 136,616 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany, the third highest number in Europe, after Spain and Italy.
Support for Merkel, whose performance has been largely applauded inside and outside the country, has risen 11 points, to 79 percent. But even in countries most affected by the virus, leaders have seen an increase in approval ratings. History suggests severe calculations as panic subsides.
WHO. funding movement generates dismay and criticism
President Trump's decision to stop funding from the United States to the World Health Organization, The culmination of a concerted campaign by conservatives and their own advisers, he was widely condemned.
António Guterres, UN secretary general, said that in the midst of a pandemic it was not the time to cut funds. Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the United States House of Representatives, promised to quickly challenge the measure and called it "dangerous,quot; and "illegal,quot;: Congress has already seized nearly $ 500 million. The German chancellor also criticized the decision.
But U.S. officials said there was agreement among the president's advisers that the W.H.O. He was too influenced by the Chinese government and had taken too long to sound the alarm about the coronavirus.
The pandemic has infected more than two million people worldwide, According to official counts. Here are the latest updates.
The role of W.H.O. Founded after World War II as the UN's public health arm, it is empowered to warn nations of health threats and issue recommendations. The United States is its largest donor, contributing nearly 15 percent of W.H.O.'s budget.
US Retail Sales Data USA Highlight the effect of the virus
US retailers suffered their biggest monthly decline on record in March – 8.7 percent – offering a grim picture of The effect of the coronavirus outbreak on consumer spending.
Clothing store sales fell more than half, and spending on automobiles and parts fell more than 25 percent. Grocery stores, pharmacies, and other essentials vendors experienced a surge.
Reopening of concerns: While a prolonged shutdown could leave lasting changes in the US retail landscape. USA, A short-term return to normal is threatened by faulty tests, scarce supplies, and limited access to screenings, governors and health officials warned.
Mask orders: Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said all New Yorkers should wear face covers starting Friday, including on public transportation, in stores and on crowded sidewalks when social distancing is not possible. New Jersey, another heavily affected state, has a similar order, as does Maryland.
This is what is happening the most.
US presidential elections USA: Senator Elizabeth Warren endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden, the latest in a series of notable endorsements for the alleged Democratic presidential candidate.
Extinction of wildlife: According to a study published this month in Nature, climate change could lead to more sudden deaths of many animal species than previously thought. More than a million species of plants and animals are at risk of extinction.
Snapshot: Photojournalists are fighting the pandemic, with masks and long glasses. Caitlin Ochs, a freelance professional, has a daily disinfection routine that can take over an hour, upstairs. Another photographer, Mark Kauzlarich, who was affected last month, said: “We have to be in the field. There is no way to completely mitigate. "
In Memory: Princeton professor John Horton Conway, who was described as a "magical mathematician,quot; by a colleague, died in New Jersey at age 82 of the coronavirus. The Liverpool, England native made profound contributions to number theory, coding theory, probability theory, topology, algebra, and more, and also invented the computer game of life.
Waiting for football: European football has now been on its first break for a month since the end of World War II. Like his fans, the gamers, coaches, coaches and scouts of the sport are "just floating," said Sean Dyche, the manager of Burnley.
What we are reading: This Chicago Reader article about a donut shop parking lot that was once central to the city's counterculture. "It's a great reminder of the story buried underneath every corner," says Michael Roston, editor of Science.
Now a break from the news
Virus testing delays
Rukmini Callimachi, who is known for His coverage of Al Qaeda and Islamic State for The Times recently shifted his focus to the coronavirus outbreak. Jonathan Wolfe interviewed her for the briefing team about her report on the accumulation of evidence in New Jersey, the state with the highest number of cases in the US. USA After New York.
Jonathan: Why did you focus on New Jersey?
Rukmini: It started with a press conference I saw last week by the Governor of New Jersey, where he said the tests would get worse, not better. He said the barrier was not enough with sample kits before, but now the entire supply chain is riddled with bottlenecks.
And so I thought, if we can, let's follow a nasal sample from start to finish, and see exactly what human limitations are. And the limitations are everything from a lack of kits to insufficient staff, chemicals, laboratory space and enough scientists for what has become a crisis in this country.
Is this the history of testing across the country?
It seems to be what is happening. Initially, there were not enough sample kits. But what happened is that as each new access point has appeared, there is now a lag in the entire supply chain.
What surprised you the most in your reports?
See Americans queuing up the night before for a very important test for their health. When I showed up, there was a line of cars a mile long. The engines had been cut. The windows were foggy. Drivers were basically asleep in their cars. I arrived at 6:30 in the morning when the center was going to open at 8. And, you know, I've covered wars everywhere. And these are conditions that I'm used to seeing in the developing world, not the United States.
