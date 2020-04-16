His briefing on Thursday – The New York Times

German Chancellor offers cautious re-entry plan

Angela Merkel's announcement, based on science, seemed to re-make Germany, Europe's largest economy, a de facto leader on the continent and an example to Western nations.

An economic blockade will remain in place for an additional 20 days, and strict social distancing rules will remain in effect. But some stores may reopen starting next week.

"What we have achieved is an interim success, no more and no less," Merkel said. As of Wednesday, there were 136,616 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany, the third highest number in Europe, after Spain and Italy.

Support for Merkel, whose performance has been largely applauded inside and outside the country, has risen 11 points, to 79 percent. But even in countries most affected by the virus, leaders have seen an increase in approval ratings. History suggests severe calculations as panic subsides.