At a time when the United States appears to be losing its bearings, a request from a Los Angeles high school senior to get POTUS Forever Barack Obama to serve as graduation speaker for the class of 2020 is understandably viral.

Lincoln Debenham, 17, tweeted at Obama, asking him to provide a virtual "national start address,quot; to replace canceled school ceremonies, as many students will miss out on the real opportunity.

"Like most high school / college seniors, I am saddened by the loss of important events, graduations, and graduations. In an unprecedented time, it would give us great comfort to hear your voice. We ask that you consider giving a national graduation speech to the class of 2020, ”said Debenham in his tweet, which had 130,000 likes and more than 20,000 retweets as of Wednesday night.

An Obama spokeswoman said they were aware of the tweets and that they were "very flattered,quot; but declined to comment further on the matter, according to CNN.

Debenham told CNN he made the call after hearing that Obama had endorsed his former vice president, Joe Biden, on Tuesday for the Democratic presidential nomination.

With the help of his older brother, Eli, Debenham said the two came up with a tweet that they felt was conveying the right message asking Obama to participate in virtual graduation rites.

"At some point we all feel bad about feeling bad about,quot; losing our graduation, Debenham said. "People are dying, people are really getting sick, losing their jobs. I think a lot of us realized that it's okay to feel bad as long as you don't minimize the struggles of others. "

Debenham explained that Obama is an icon for his generation and the class of 2020 graduates.

"They were able to vote for Barack Obama in mock elections as a young child and they could see Barack Obama become the first black president and take an oath while they were at school," said Debenham. "I remember seeing that in the classroom and feeling a little surprised at such a young age and feeling it was part of the story."

Hey, anything is possible and it is not uncommon for presidents and former presidents to give their graduation speeches.

Obama gave several graduation speeches while he was president, but he has not given any since leaving office.

"This is someone who speaks for my generation," Debenham tweeted, responding to someone who commented on a possible reaction by President Donald Trump. "That's what it's about. Hearing that voice of hope again.

