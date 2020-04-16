High school records reportedly reveal Rasheeda Frost is actually 44 years old: Kirk's ex-girlfriend clears up rumors of adoption

Rasheeda and Kirk Frost's relationship has come under fire after fans reignited rumors that she married her husband at 17. A blog has revealed that the Love and Hip Hop star has simply been lying about her age.

After some tweets went viral, Kirk groomed Rasheeda by adopting her at 15 and marrying her at 17, the two turned to social media to shut down speculation once and for all.

They told the "conspiracy theorists,quot; to worry about their stimulus checks and not their marriage.

This is all a problem because the Love and Hip Ho star is supposed to turn 38 in May when she recently celebrated her 20th anniversary with Kirk, making her 17 years old by the time they took their vows.

However, Gossip Of The City (the blog that has published many stories) has taken out the receipts. She stated that her maiden name is Rasheeda Buckner and she graduated with the class of 1994 at North Clayton High School.

According to calculations, this would make her 44 years old.

The blog spilled more tea from a source that it claimed was Kirk's ex-girlfriend.

The woman claims that she was dating Kirk, who was friends with her brother, first.

She later revealed that she was friends with Rasheeda, who started dating Kirk later. He added that Kirk did not adopt Rasheeda but that the rapper was always close to him because his mother walked away.

This all comes after fans began comparing Frost to R. Kelly.

The couple has already been through enough scandal.

From multiple breakups and makeup to a baby out of wedlock, the Frosts are determined to make it work.

It is not uncommon for people in the industry to lie about their age. Viewers still wonder how old Karlie Redd is.

What do you think about this latest development?



