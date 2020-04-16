High School Music Cast: Where Are They Now?

Professional life: After appearing in all three High school musical movies, hudgens went on to star in movies like Bandslam, Bestial, Sucker Punch, Spring breakers, Machete Kills, Second Act and Bad Boys for Life.

"High school musical It was a fantastic ride, but it completely derailed me from where I originally saw my career, "Hudgens told The Guardian in an interview in August 2018." I always wanted to be the indie girl; I always wanted to be in the cinema where I play a drug addict, a stripper or a prostitute. That was my goal since I was 11 years old. "

In 2015, Hudgens made his Broadway debut in a revival of the musical. Gigi.

Major pain: In 2016, he returned to his musical roots and played Rizzo on Fox & # 39; s Grease Live! Hours before live production, he revealed that his father, Greg Hudgens, had died at age 65 after fighting stage 4 cancer. "Tonight, I do the show in his honor," he tweeted, before giving a of the best performances of his career. She returned for Fox's live performance of Rent in 2019

Personal life: Hudgens remains good friends with High school musical co-star Ashley Tisdale. In 2011, a year after Hudgens and Zac Efron divided, she started dating the actor Austin Butler. The couple broke up in early 2020.